Swiggy, Zomato will collect, pay GST instead of restaurants, Nirmala Sitharaman says this is not a new tax

Instead of the restaurants, the food delivery apps will now collect and pay the GST, the finance ministry said. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the decisions of the GST Council. 

The GST council on Friday discussed the issue of bringing Swiggy and Zomato under GST in detail, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. But there will be no new tax, the finance minister explained. "The specific issue was discussed and any lack of understanding on things like whether the area where the gig office is located will be taxed or whether the area of service will be taxed were addressed. The substance of what has been agreed is that the place of delivery will be taxed. The place where the food is delivered will be the point where tax will be collected by the services like Swiggy and Zomato," Nirmala Sitharaman said. Earlier, the tax was paid by restaurants but now aggregators such as Zomato and Swiggy will have to pay the tax, which will effectively increase the price of food ordered online.

