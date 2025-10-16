Wipro Q2 Results: Guidance raised for FY26 despite 2.5% decline in Q2 revenue, profit

Wipro Ltd. has raised its revenue growth guidance for the ongoing fiscal despite a decline in key financial metrics in the second quarter. Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia during a news conference in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)

Consolidated revenue of India's fourth largest IT services firm fell 2.5% from the previous three months to ₹22,697 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (16 October 2025). That compares with the ₹22,680.4 crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Wipro Q2 Results FY26: Key Highlights (QoQ) Revenue down 2.5% at ₹ 22,697 crore (Estimate: ₹ 22,680.4 crore)

22,697 crore (Estimate: 22,680.4 crore) EBIT up 3.7% at ₹ 3,680 crore (Estimate: ₹ 3,754 crore)

3,680 crore (Estimate: 3,754 crore) EBIT margin up 20 basis points at 16.2% (Estimate: 16.50%)

Net profit down 2.5% at ₹ 3,246 crore (Estimate: ₹ 3,278.6 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Thursday, Wipro shares rose 1.42% to ₹253.75 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.04% higher at 83,467.66 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.