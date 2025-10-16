Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Wipro Q2 Results: Guidance raised for FY26 despite 2.5% decline in Q2 revenue, profit

    Wipro Q2 Results FY26: Consolidated revenue fell 2.5% QoQ to 22,697 crore, net profit decreased 2.5% QoQ to 3,246 crore.

    Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 4:28 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Wipro Ltd. has raised its revenue growth guidance for the ongoing fiscal despite a decline in key financial metrics in the second quarter.

    Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia during a news conference in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)
    Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia during a news conference in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg)

    Consolidated revenue of India's fourth largest IT services firm fell 2.5% from the previous three months to 22,697 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday (16 October 2025). That compares with the 22,680.4 crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

    Wipro Q2 Results FY26: Key Highlights (QoQ)

    • Revenue down 2.5% at 22,697 crore (Estimate: 22,680.4 crore)
    • EBIT up 3.7% at 3,680 crore (Estimate: 3,754 crore)
    • EBIT margin up 20 basis points at 16.2% (Estimate: 16.50%)
    • Net profit down 2.5% at 3,246 crore (Estimate: 3,278.6 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    On Thursday, Wipro shares rose 1.42% to 253.75 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 1.04% higher at 83,467.66 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Wipro Q2 Results: Guidance Raised For FY26 Despite 2.5% Decline In Q2 Revenue, Profit
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes