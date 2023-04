Indian IT services provider Wipro Ltd on Thursday reported a dip in quarterly profit amid a turbulent macro-economic environment, while the company approved a share buyback.

Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration. (Reuters)

The Bengaluru-based company's net profit fell 0.4% to 30.75 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 31.

