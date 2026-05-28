Wired Wisdom: RAM debate, Tesla tales and iPhone shoots live sports

Opening thoughts. This is a bit perplexing. There is a general agreement that Copilot+ PCs should have at least 16GB RAM for Windows 11 and artificial intelligence (AI) functionality to work as it should. And if you wish to run on-device models, those advanced use-cases require 32GB memory to be effectively deployed. A few days ago, Microsoft announced the new business focused Surface laptops, and the entry point $1,299 Surface Laptop for Business 13-inch will have 8GB RAM when it is made available later. The same price point as an Apple MacBook Neo, which many criticised for having 8GB memory (mostly without understanding basic macOS and Windows differences and optimisation finesse). I’ll point out something that you may define as hypocrisy. Microsoft Surface Laptop

Sometime back, after the MacBook Neo launch, a Microsoft-commissioned study by Signal65 compared how Windows 11 PCs compared to the MacBook Neo. The worry was apparent, because PC makers were running scared, scrambling to find an answer of such quality at the same price point. The study compared a Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x, HP OmniBook 5, Lenovo Yoga 7i and HP OmniBook X Flip with the MacBook Neo, and diligently noted, “Every Windows laptop in this comparison ships with 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, double the system memory and up to four times the storage of MacBook Neo’s base configuration (8GB / 256GB).”

Unsurprisingly, they found the MacBook Neo to be worse across all chosen performance metrics. And now Microsoft thinks it’s okay to sell an 8GB RAM machine, and all will be forgotten?