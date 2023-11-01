With over 2.5 million sales, Apple logs highest-ever shipments in India in Q3

Apple recorded its highest ever quarterly shipments in India, crossing 2.5 million units, in the third quarter of 2023 (July-September period), according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Monthly India Smartphone Tracker released Wednesday.

Apple iPhone 15 plus (HT Photo/Vishal Mathur)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recording 34% growth (year-on-year), the tech giant sold over 2.5 million units during the third quarter, the report added.

“Q3 2023 also marked the best quarter for Apple’s shipments in the country, which crossed 2.5 million units. Premiumisation has started in the world’s second largest smartphone market and Apple has again got the timing right to benefit from this trend through its devices and financing offers,” Shubham Singh, a research analyst said.

However, the smartphone shipments in India remained flat in the third quarter. After declining for almost a year, the smartphone market showed some signs of recovery with a gradual pick-up in consumer demand going into the all-important festive season, the report said.

Samsung maintained its leading position for the fourth consecutive quarter with a 17.2% share driven by the success of its A and M series. Xiaomi took the second spot with a 16.6% share, followed by vivo at 15.9% though it was the fastest growing brand among the top five, registering 11% YoY growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Strong offline presence, focused approach to CMF (Colour, Material, Finish), and targeting the mid-premium segment through its sub-brand IQOO drove the demand for Vivo, the report added.

OnePlus took the top spot in the affordable premium segment with a 29% share driven by strong sales of the OnePlus 11R, the report said.

Other brands that recorded YoY growth in Q3 were Nokia (31%), Motorola (27%), realme (7%) and Google (6%).

In the Q3, the share of 5G smartphone shipments reached 53% with the main growth driver being OEMs pushing multiple launches in the INR 10,000-INR 15,000 segment, the report added.

In Q3 2023, the premiumisation segment grew 44% YoY driven by the availability of easy financing options, various incentive programs, and growing consumer aspirations for the latest technology, the report said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additionally, the share of 4G feature phones in the overall feature phone shipments increased to 32% in Q3 2023 following the launch of the JioBharat platform, the report said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON