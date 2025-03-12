Menu Explore
Women make for every one in six corporate flyers, MakeMyTrip says

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Mar 12, 2025 04:22 PM IST

This is a share of 15.8% out of a sample of 3,000 corporate clients myBiz serves with over 200 employees and an annual travel expenditure exceeding ₹1 crore.

In 2024, every sixth corporate flyer who made their bookings through MakeMyTrip's corporate booking platform called myBiz, was a woman.

Out of all the sectors of these corporates, education recorded the highest share of women in corporate travel at 28%, followed by media and entertainment (25%), and consulting (22%).(Representational Image/Pixabay)
Out of all the sectors of these corporates, education recorded the highest share of women in corporate travel at 28%, followed by media and entertainment (25%), and consulting (22%).(Representational Image/Pixabay)

This amounts to a share of 15.8% out of a sample of 3,000 corporate clients myBiz serves with over 200 employees and an annual travel expenditure exceeding 1 crore, the travel bookings giant announced in a statement.

Which sectors had the most female flyers?

Out of all the sectors of these corporates, education recorded the highest share of women in corporate travel at 28%, followed by media and entertainment (25%), and consulting (22%), MakeMyTrip said.

Meanwhile, manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, energy, textiles, and pharmaceutical industries had a 10% representation of female flyers.

Which cities had the most female flyers?

With nearly 19% of all corporate flyers being women, Mumbai leads all the metros, followed by Delhi at 18% and Bengaluru at 17%.

Hyderabad saw a 13% representation, Kolkata and Ahmedabad had 12%, and Chennai and Pune had 11%.

When it comes to routes, the Mumbai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Delhi routes had the strongest representation of women travelers.

MakeMyTrip Ltd also owns and operate Goibibo and Redbus, apart from myBiz, providing services such air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations, holiday packages, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, taxis, forex services, third-party travel insurance and visa application processing.

myBiz, meanwhile, provides booking, invoicing, and expense tracking products for corporate clients.

