Adani set to bag one of Mumbai's largest housing projects worth $4.1 billion: Report

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s real estate unit has emerged the top bidder to redevelop one of the largest housing projects in Mumbai at an estimated 360 billion rupees ($4.1 billion), according to two people aware of the development. The Maharashtra state government will shortly issue a Letter of Intent to Adani Properties, formally declaring it as the winner.(Reuters)

Adani Properties Pvt Ltd, an unlisted unit of port-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, offered the highest price for the Motilal Nagar Development Project in the western suburb of Goregaon, becoming the so-called “H1 bidder,” the two people said, seeking anonymity as the details are not public.

The Maharashtra state government will shortly issue a Letter of Intent to Adani Properties, formally declaring it as the winner, they said.

A spokesperson for the Adani Group declined to comment. Officials of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority did not offer any comment.

The rehabilitation period for existing residents is seven years from the project commencement date for Motilal Nagar I, II & III, covering 143 acres (57.87 hectares), the people said.

Adani Properties offered to hand over 3.97 million square meters against the base requirement of 3.83 million square meters under the Maharashtra state’s tender conditions, the people said.

Rival Larsen & Toubro Ltd offered 2.6 million square meters, they said.

Adani Properties will be responsible for the entire redevelopment process, that includes design, approvals, construction, infrastructure development, and rehabilitation of 3,372 residential units, 328 commercial units and 1,600 slum tenements, the people said.

The latest win is the second boost for the Adani Group as it is in the process of redeveloping Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, also the largest in Asia. The controversial plot of land that was the backdrop of Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire, is spread over roughly 620 acres of prime real estate. The project, already mired in legal wrangles and political protests, will need the consent of existing dwellers.