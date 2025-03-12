Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NASA fires its chief scientist Katherine Calvin, signalling shift from research to exploration

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 10:40 AM IST

Trump had declared in his State of the Union address last week that the US would “plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond.”

NASA's chief scientist Katherine Calvin is among the 23 people laid off from the US space agency as part of President Donald Trump's administrative actions.

NASA's chief scientist Katherine Calvin is also a renowned climatologist who has contributed to key UN climate reports.(NASA)
NASA's chief scientist Katherine Calvin is also a renowned climatologist who has contributed to key UN climate reports.(NASA)

More job cuts are expected to happen, news agency AFP reported, citing a NASA spokesperson.

Also Read: Adani set to bag one of Mumbai's largest housing projects worth $4.1 billion: Report

The NASA layoffs may signal a shift away from research and toward exploration since both Trump and SpaceX founder Elon Musk support a human mission to Mars, with Trump declaring in his State of the Union address last week that the US would “plant the American flag on the planet Mars and even far beyond".

Calvin is also a renowned climatologist who has contributed to key UN climate reports.

However, she as well as other US delegates were barred from attending a major climate science meeting in China last month, as part of the Trump administration's actions to undermining climate change research, according to the report.

This is because NASA plays a crucial role in climate research, since it operates a fleet of Earth-monitoring satellites, conducts airborne and ground-based studies, develops sophisticated climate models, and provides open-source data to researchers and the public.

Trump, meanwhile, had called climate change a "scam," expressing disdain for the UN and climate science. He also has pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement for a second time.

Also Read: Govt considers allowing airport operators to open shopping complexes and commercial offices nearby: Report

Apart from the layoffs, NASA's Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy and the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Branch of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion got eliminated altogether.

“A small number of individuals received notification March 10 they are a part of NASA's RIF,” the report quoted NASA spokeswoman Cheryl Warner as saying. "If they're eligible, those employees may opt to participate in the Voluntary Early Retirement Authority, or VERA, or complete the RIF process."

The NASA job cuts were so far, avoided due to last minute intervention by Jared Isaacman, Trump's nominee for NASA chief who is also an e-payments billionaire and SpaceX customer.

Also Read: Luxury EVs set to become costlier in Maharashtra after state's tax hike

He is also seen as being close to Elon Musk who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is responsible for federal cost-cutting.

The cuts were actually supposed to happen in February, including those for a thousand probationary employees, but Isaacman had asked for it to be put on hold, according to the report.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On