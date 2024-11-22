X is now India's top news app on Apple's App Store, Elon Musk's big announcement

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and owner of social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) announced that it has now become the number one news app on Apple's App Store in India. Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and owner of social media platform X (Formerly Twitter) announced that it has now become the number one news app on Apple's App Store in India

However, the same doesn't apply to the Google Play Store where it doesn't feature on the top charts list for News & Magazines.

“𝕏 is now #1 for news in India!” wrote Musk on X, reposting a DogeDesigner (an account related to Musk) post.

In terms of ranking on the AppStore in India, X is currently first, followed by American social media platform Reddit and then, Indian publication Dainik Bhaskar, one of the biggest newspapers in India.

Musk bought out the social media platform for a whopping $44 billion in October 2022, following which he rebranded it and actively advocated and promoted it to be an alternative news source and a free speech platform.

He also dramatically reduced the size of its workforce, including cutting the size of the safety teams, along with introducing new premium subscriptions to allow the platform to not just rely on advertising alone for income.

Musk also used the platform to openly support and endorse Republican candidate Donald Trump who ended up winning the US elections this year.

The long-term vision for X as seen by Musk is for it to become an "everything app" with a range of services. However, it has also seen a lot of challenges since his acquisition, especially with many large advertisers as well as some users initially leaving the platform, reducing its valuation from the $44 billion he paid for it to just $19 billion, according to a BBC report.

Musk is currently the richest person in the world with a net worth of $331 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index which also showed his wealth rose by a staggering $102 billion year-to-date.

