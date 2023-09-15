Yatra Online IPO open for subscription from today: All you need to know

The initial public offer (IPO) of Yatra Online opened for subscription on Friday and will remain open till September 20. The shares will get listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 29, four days after the IPO allotment.

An online travel agency and travel search engine, Yatra was founded in August 2006, and is headquartered in Gurugram. Its founders are Dhruv Shringi, Manish Amin and Sabina Chopra.

All about Yatra Online IPO:

Price band range: ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share with face value of Re 1 each.

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹0, i.e., shares were trading at their ₹142 issue size with no premium or discount in the grey market (GMP indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price).

Net proceeds to be raised: ₹775 crore

Offer for sale (OFS): The public offer comprises of a fresh issuance ₹602 crore worth of shares, as well as an OFS of up to 12.2 million shares by a promoter and an existing investor.

IPO lot size: 105 equity shares and in multiples of 105 equity shares thereafter.

Investor quota: Not less than 75% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not more than 15% for Non -Institutional Investors (NIIS), and a maximum of 10% for Retail Investors.

Book running lead managers: SBI Capital Markets, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited.

What will Yatra do with net proceeds?

The company aims to fund strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic expansion, as well as general corporate purposes, investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth activities.

