You can create multiple IDs in your Google Pay account. Follow these steps

Google Pay is a popular unified payments interface (UPI) platform which has made digital payments quick and easy. Right from booking flight and train tickets to buying vegetables, it is now easier to make payments by just tapping on the mobile phone. (Also Read: How to make UPI payments using WhatsApp?)All you need to do is add your bank account to ensure a seamless digital payment through this app. But do you know? you can create multiple IDs in your Google account to be able to make payments through different bank accounts. In case a UPI route is not available at any given point of time, the app will select the second option. The user will be able to delete the IDs at any given point of time. Here's a stepwise method to guide you to the process. STEP 1: Tap the Google Pay app on your Android phone or iOs device. STEP 2: Click on the photo at the top right corner of the screen. STEP 3: Select ‘Payment method’ option. STEP 4: Choose the bank account you want to add for the new UPI ID. STEP 5: Tap on the ‘Manage UPI IDs’ from the drop down option, STEP 6: Now, you need to choose the ‘+’ symbol next to the UPI ID you wish to generate or create a new one. STEP 7: Select ‘Choose an account to pay with’ option. Select the UPI ID you want to choose for payment. STEP 8: Select ‘Add Now’. Google Pay will send an SMS for generating an extra UPI ID on your behalf.

