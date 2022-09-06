How to make UPI payments using WhatsApp? Follow these steps

Unified Payments Interface, commonly known as UPI, has made payments extremely convenient. Right from ordering food to buying vegetables, you can use this digital form of payment to make your life easier. Now, messaging platform WhatsApp says it has introduced a feature to make UPI payments through it.

The messaging app said that the new feature will allow users to make seamlessly make UPI payments using the ‘Rs’ button. The payment can be made while chatting with a contact or scanning a QR code across more than two crore QR-code scanning stores in India, WhatsApp said in a statement.



Here's how you can make UPI payments via Whatsapp by following these steps.



STEP 1: You must have an active account at an Indian bank that supports UPI payments. The primary phone number linked with the bank account must be the same as the one on your WhatsApp account.

STEP 2: Now, you need to open a chat with the person you want to send money to. Tap the payments icon. Or, you can tap Attach and then select Payments

STEP 3: Enter the amount of the money you need to send. Select ‘Next’ and then tap on ‘Get Started'.



STEP 4: Tap on ‘Accept and Continue' to accept the payment terms and privacy policy.



STEP 5: Now, select your bank from the list of banks available. Tap on ‘Verify via SMS’ and then select ‘Allow’. In case your app already has permission to make and manage the phone calls, you don't need to grant permission.



STEP 6: Tap the bank account you want to add to send and receive payments. To verify to debit card, select ‘Continue’. To verify the details, select ‘Verify card'.

STEP 7: Once you have added the bank account to WhatsApp, you can send money to any of your contact.



STEP 8: Now, open the chat with the account you want to send money to. Tap the ‘ ₹’ symbol and enter the amount you want to send. Tap ‘Next’ and then ‘Send Payment’.

STEP 9: Now, you need to verify the payment by entering the UPI PIN. If you haven't set up a UPI PIN, you need to do it by verifying the last six digits of your debit card and the expiration date.

STEP 10: You need to confirm the status of payment by checking the status of transfer in the chat or view past transactions in the payments settings.

