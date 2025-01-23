Menu Explore
Zee Entertainment Q3 profit jumps nearly 3-fold at 164 crore

Reuters |
Jan 23, 2025 05:36 PM IST

Zee Entertainment's Q3 profit surged to 1.64 billion rupees, aided by cost-cutting despite an 8.5% drop in ad revenue. Subscription revenue increased by 6.6%

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a sharp rise in third-quarter profit and margins on Thursday, boosted by cost cutting measures which offset lower advertisement revenue.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises of India announced a dramatic increase in third-quarter earnings and margins on Thursday, helped by cost-cutting initiatives that countered a decline in ad income.(REUTERS//Dado Ruvic)
Zee Entertainment Enterprises of India announced a dramatic increase in third-quarter earnings and margins on Thursday, helped by cost-cutting initiatives that countered a decline in ad income.(REUTERS//Dado Ruvic)

Shares of the broadcaster closed up 2.4% after the results.

Zee reported a profit of 1.64 billion rupees ($18.96 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to 585 million rupees a year ago.

Its subscription revenue rose 6.6% to 9.8 billion rupees, benefiting from the implementation of a 2022 tariff order which gave broadcasters more leeway to increase prices of TV channels.

Also read: Zomato Q3 2025 results: Net profit falls 57% despite 64% revenue rise, as expenses mount

However, ad revenue declined 8.5%, due to what the company described as a "sluggish festive season" that resulted in lower marketing spend by consumer facing companies. As a result, total revenue declined 3%.

With recovery in ad revenues still elusive, the company has in recent quarters sharpened its focus on cutting costs and reducing losses in its streaming business Zee5.

Zee reported third-quarter core profit margin of 16.1% compared to 10.2% a year ago. It has said it is targeting a margin of 18%-20% by fiscal year 2026.

Its operational costs declined 16% year-on-year driven by lower programming and technology cost, while total expenses fell 10%.

Meanwhile, core losses in Zee5 narrowed to 1.36 billion rupees from 2.4 billion rupees a year ago, and revenue rose 8% as it attracted more paying customers with a new slate of content.

India's $28 billion media and entertainment sector has witnessed intense competition in recent years, with the likes of Netflix and Sony striving to strengthen their foothold.

Also read: Netflix shares soar to record high after ‘biggest ever’ subscriber gain in Q4 2024-25

Zee previously said that the merger of media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney would likely give the combined entity more advertising leverage due to their larger market shares.

($1 = 86.4825 Indian rupees)

