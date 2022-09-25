Zerodha's new fitness challenge for employees: ‘Burn at least 350 active calories a day…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Those who achieve the target on 90% of the days over the next year will receive a month's salary as a bonus, tweeted Nithin Kamath, the company's co-founder and CEO.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based financial services company Zerodha, has announced a health initiative under which, whoever achieves a set target on 90% of the days across the next year, will receive a bonus.

“Our latest health challenge at @zerodhaonline is to give an option to set a daily activity goal on our fitness trackers. Anyone meeting whatever goal set on 90% of the days over next year gets 1 month's salary as a bonus. One lucky draw of 10lks as a motivation kicker,” Kamath tweeted.

The challenge, Kamath further said, is optional, adding that those who take it up will have to burn minimum 350 active calories per day, in any form. “We are doing whatever to nudge everyone on the teams,” the Zerodha boss stated.

Citing himself as an example, Kamath described his own tracking activity, since his initial weight gain after Covid, as the ‘best growth hack.' He tweeted: “…end up being more conscious about diet too. Slowly upped daily goal to 1000 calories. This is how my Sep looks until now; it will be interesting to see other's who use activity trackers.”

Last year, in August, Kamath revealed the results of a similar health challenge which was announced for the company's employees. Under this, they were asked to set a 12-month get-healthy goal and update the progress every month.

“The transformation stories are super inspiring and pushing others to take action as well,” Kamath said then.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

