Zomato launches ‘District’ app for dining services and ticket booking | 5 points

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2024 09:20 PM IST

The District application is available for iOS and Android users.

Food-delivery platform Zomato has introduced ‘District,’ an app for dining services and ticket booking for a host of other events.

Zomato's "District" app
Also Read | CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals how Zomato got its name: 'We wanted tomato dot com, but...'

“Today Zomato and Blinkit, our two large consumer businesses, serve customers' needs at home. However, we also have one of India's largest 'going-out' businesses. The dining-out business helps customers discover restaurants when they want to dine at restaurants. It is now operating at a run-rate of $500 million+ annualised GOV and is already profitable,” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in the Q1FY25 letter to shareholders, Livemint reported.

All you need to know about Zomato's ‘District’ app:

(1.) The District application is available for iOS and Android users. It is the third segment that the Gurugram-based company has ventured into after food delivery (Zomato) and quick-commerce (Blinkit).

(2.) According to Goyal, its additional use cases include bookings tickets for: movies, sports events, live performances, shopping, staycations, and more.

(3.) Some of the services under District have already been launched or are under development, he added in the letter.

(4.) Further, Goyal mentioned that the application would be a “one-stop destination for going-out” and could be a “game-changer” for each of its use cases.

(5.) Zomato's ticketing services through District would see competition from the Reliance-backed BookMyShow, India's first ticketing aggregator launched in August 2007.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
