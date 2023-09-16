Zooom Airlines set to return to Indian skies. What we know about this carrier

Zooom Airlines, earlier known as Zoom Air, received its air operator certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to revive its operations in India. The AOC was renewed on September 14 and it would remain valid till September 3, 2024, reported news agency PTI citing sources. Zooom Airlines was earlier Zoom Air, which shut its operations in 2020.(Sourced image)

“Receiving the Air Operator Certificate is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence. We are grateful to our dedicated team for helping us reach this significant milestone. With our AOC in hand, we are looking forward to providing passengers with a top-notch travel experience that combines convenience, efficiency, and comfort," Atul Gambhir, Zooom Airlines CEO, said in a statement released by the company.

All you need to know about Zooom Airlines:

The Gurugram-based airline Zoom Air was established as Zexus Air in April 2013 and had taken the delivery of its first aircraft- the Bombardier CRJ200. The airline commenced its operations later in February 2017. However, the airline failed to attract substantial air passenger traffic. After a year of operations, the DGCA in July 2018 suspended its air operator certificate citing safety concerns. The airline could restart its services in October 2019, only to be suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the airline, it plans to target “cost-effective" and “convenient" solutions for the regional travel needs of flyers in a growing Indian aviation market. Stating that the company is “hoping to push the boundaries of innovation and forge enduring partnerships to provide an unparalleled experience to customers”, the CEO of the airline said, “Indian domestic aviation is growing, and customers are looking for the most cost-effective, safe, and convenient solutions. We are confident in our ability to carve out a niche by offering a unique and innovative travel experience.”

