News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Srinagar-Chandigarh IndiGo flight delayed by 3 hours, passengers suffer

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 15, 2023 03:53 AM IST

The exasperated passengers were seen asking the crew about the delay; some took to social media to share their ordeal

A Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight was delayed by over three hours at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, causing major inconvenience to passengers.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan attributed the delay to operational reasons. (HT file)
Airport CEO Rakesh Ranjan attributed the delay to operational reasons. He said IndiGo flight 6E6489 had a scheduled departure of 3.45 pm, with a scheduled arrival in Srinagar at 4.55pm. However, it remained stranded at the airport till 7 pm.

The exasperated passengers were seen asking the crew about the delay. Some took to social media to share their ordeal. The airline company in a message to the passengers regretted the delay due to operational reasons.

Friday, September 15, 2023
