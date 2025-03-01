Zuckerberg goes retro, dresses as a rock star for wife Priscilla's 40th birthday | Video

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has shared a video from an event held to mark the 40th birthday of his wife Priscilla Chan. “Your wife only turns 40 once!” the world's second richest man wrote while sharing the video on Instagram, a platform his company Meta owns. Zuckerberg was seen wearing a tear-away suit for celebrating his wife Priscilla's birthday.(Instagram/@zuck)

What's surprising is that Zuckerberg was seen wearing a jumpsuit, similar to those worn by rockstars in the 1970s, for the event. The video showed him arriving on stage in a tuxedo, which a couple of people later ripped, exposing the jumpsuit he was wearing below.

He also thanked musician Benson Boone for the jumpsuit, which he had worn during his 2025 Grammy's performance of ‘Beautiful Things’.

Boone's song ‘Sorry I’m Here For Someone Else' was played along with the video, which showed Priscilla laughing and enjoying Zuckerberg's surprise.

Legendary singer Elvis Presley was among the first rockstars to make long-sleeve bell-bottom jumpsuits a part of their wardrobe. Till today, Elvis' jumpsuits hold great value in the world.

Zuckerberg's way of showing love

A previous Instagram post from October 2024 also showed Zuckerberg hosting a disco party for his wife. Sharing images, he had written, “Disco queen wanted a party.”

In another post also from October, he revealed that he designed a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan. “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist…Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers,” the billionaire Meta CEO wrote.

The couple got married on May 19, 2012, a day after Facebook (which was later renamed to Meta) went public. They have three daughters, born in 2015, 2017 and 2023.