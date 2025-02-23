2025 Ducati Panigale V4 India launch on March 5, gets a new design and features

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is all set to go on sale in India on March 5. The sports bike was uncovered in 2024 for international markets and now is ready to launch in India as well. The new Ducati Panigale V4 comes carrying a plethora of changes onboard. It comes challenging the BMW S 1000 RR. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 comes with a revamped design, a new TFT instrument cluster etc.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4: Key changes

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 superbike comes with a host of updates. The design updates of the Panigale V4 have made it sharper and more aggressive than its predecessor. The LED lights, cuts and creases on the fairings and the sleek tail section come bearing the updates. The big winglets too come adding to the overall look of the Ducati Panigale V4.

The updated instrument cluster of the Ducati Panigale V4 has a 6.9-inch TFT display with an 8:3 aspect ratio. It uses protective glass optical bonding technology. In addition to that, the instrument cluster shows a new track display, which gives G-metre readings, power and torque output as well as data at lean angles.

The bike also comes with a comprehensive electronics suite. It gets multiple power modes - Full, High, Medium and Low. Besides that, it also gets ride modes, traction control, wheelie control, slide control and more.

On the hardware front, the Ducati Panigale V4 S variant comes with Ohlins NPX-30 pressurised front forks and at the rear, there is a TTX36 monoshock absorber. The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is also the first superbike to get new Brembo Hypure brake callipers.

Powering the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 is a 1,103 cc Desmosedisi Straddle V4 engine. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter as well. The engine is good to churn out 214 bhp peak power at 1,3500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of maximum torque at 11,250 rpm.