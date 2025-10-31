2025 Hyundai Venue N Line revealed: 4 changes that it gets over standard Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed the all-new Venue N Line, bringing a bolder, sportier iteration of the popular compact SUV. With refreshed design elements, an upgraded cabin, and a variety of new colour options, the 2025 Venue N Line continues to embody Hyundai’s performance-inspired philosophy. Here are the four changes that it has over the standard Venue. The Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 120 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque.

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line – Key changes Category Details Exterior • N Line-exclusive front and rear bumpers with red highlights

• Dark chrome radiator grille with N Line emblem

• Dark metallic silver skid plates (front & rear)

• LED sequential turn indicators

• R17 (436.6 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding

• Red brake calipers (front & rear)

• Bridge-type roof rails with red highlights

• Side sill garnish with red accents

• Twin-tip exhaust

• N Line badging on grille, fenders, and tailgate Interior • Sporty black cabin with red highlights

• N Line-exclusive steering wheel and gear shift knob

• Sporty metal pedals

• Black leatherette seats with N branding

• Ambient lighting in “Sunrise Red” (crash pad & centre console) Colours Monotone: Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Hazel Blue, Abyss Black

Dual-Tone: Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, Dragon Red with Abyss Black roof Variants Two variants: N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT)

Bookings open for ₹ 25,000

Official launch on November 4, 2025 Prev Next

Variants and launch

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered in two variants — N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT). Bookings are now open across Hyundai dealerships and online with a token amount of ₹25,000.

The official launch is scheduled for November 4, 2025, when pricing and additional details will be announced.

Exterior changes

The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line showcases an aggressive stance with N Line-exclusive styling cues. At the front, it gets a dark chrome radiator grille carrying the N Line emblem, while both bumpers feature red-highlighted inserts that enhance its sporty appeal.

Additional exterior highlights include:

Dark metallic silver skid plates (front and rear)

LED sequential turn indicators

R17 (436.6 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding

Red brake calipers on all four discs

Bridge-type roof rails with red highlights

Side sill garnish with red accents

Twin-tip exhaust and N Line badging on the grille, fenders, and tailgate

These elements combine to give the Venue N Line a distinctive presence on the road, setting it apart from the standard model.

Hyundai will offer the Venue N Line with a manual as well as an automatic transmission.

Interior changes

Inside, the new Venue N Line carries the same performance-inspired character with a touch of premium flair. The cabin is finished in a sporty black theme with red highlights, complemented by the N Line-exclusive steering wheel and gear shift knob.

Other cabin enhancements include:

Sporty metal pedals

Black leatherette seats with N branding

Sunrise Red ambient lighting on the crash pad and centre console

These details underline the N Line’s dual nature — sporty yet functional and visually engaging.

Colours

Hyundai is offering the Venue N Line in a wide range of shades to suit different personalities. There are five monotone and three dual-tone colour options:

Monotone:

Atlas White

Titan Grey

Dragon Red

Hazel Blue

Abyss Black

Dual-Tone: