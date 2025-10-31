2025 Hyundai Venue N Line revealed: 4 changes that it gets over standard Venue
Hyundai reveals the 2025 Venue N Line with sporty design updates, red-accented interiors, new colour options, and two variants — N6 and N10.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed the all-new Venue N Line, bringing a bolder, sportier iteration of the popular compact SUV. With refreshed design elements, an upgraded cabin, and a variety of new colour options, the 2025 Venue N Line continues to embody Hyundai’s performance-inspired philosophy. Here are the four changes that it has over the standard Venue.
2025 Hyundai Venue N Line – Key changes
|Category
|Details
|Exterior
|• N Line-exclusive front and rear bumpers with red highlights
• Dark chrome radiator grille with N Line emblem
• Dark metallic silver skid plates (front & rear)
• LED sequential turn indicators
• R17 (436.6 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding
• Red brake calipers (front & rear)
• Bridge-type roof rails with red highlights
• Side sill garnish with red accents
• Twin-tip exhaust
• N Line badging on grille, fenders, and tailgate
|Interior
|• Sporty black cabin with red highlights
• N Line-exclusive steering wheel and gear shift knob
• Sporty metal pedals
• Black leatherette seats with N branding
• Ambient lighting in “Sunrise Red” (crash pad & centre console)
|Colours
|Monotone: Atlas White, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, Hazel Blue, Abyss Black
Dual-Tone: Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, Dragon Red with Abyss Black roof
|Variants
|Two variants: N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT)
Bookings open for ₹25,000
Official launch on November 4, 2025
Variants and launch
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered in two variants — N6 (MT/DCT) and N10 (DCT). Bookings are now open across Hyundai dealerships and online with a token amount of ₹25,000.
The official launch is scheduled for November 4, 2025, when pricing and additional details will be announced.
Exterior changes
The 2025 Hyundai Venue N Line showcases an aggressive stance with N Line-exclusive styling cues. At the front, it gets a dark chrome radiator grille carrying the N Line emblem, while both bumpers feature red-highlighted inserts that enhance its sporty appeal.
Additional exterior highlights include:
- Dark metallic silver skid plates (front and rear)
- LED sequential turn indicators
- R17 (436.6 mm) diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding
- Red brake calipers on all four discs
- Bridge-type roof rails with red highlights
- Side sill garnish with red accents
- Twin-tip exhaust and N Line badging on the grille, fenders, and tailgate
These elements combine to give the Venue N Line a distinctive presence on the road, setting it apart from the standard model.
Interior changes
Inside, the new Venue N Line carries the same performance-inspired character with a touch of premium flair. The cabin is finished in a sporty black theme with red highlights, complemented by the N Line-exclusive steering wheel and gear shift knob.
Other cabin enhancements include:
- Sporty metal pedals
- Black leatherette seats with N branding
- Sunrise Red ambient lighting on the crash pad and centre console
These details underline the N Line’s dual nature — sporty yet functional and visually engaging.
Colours
Hyundai is offering the Venue N Line in a wide range of shades to suit different personalities. There are five monotone and three dual-tone colour options:
Monotone:
- Atlas White
- Titan Grey
- Dragon Red
- Hazel Blue
- Abyss Black
Dual-Tone:
- Atlas White with Abyss Black roof
- Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof
- Dragon Red with Abyss Black roof