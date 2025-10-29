Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6: Which premium MPV should you buy in 2025?

In 2025, the premium MPV segment in India will become more competitive than ever, with the Kia Carens Clavis taking on the Maruti Suzuki XL6. Both models target families seeking space, comfort, and modern features, yet they cater to slightly different needs. Let’s see how they compare in terms of design, price, performance, and practicality. Personalised Offers on Kia Carens Check Offers Check Offers Maruti Suzuki XL6 is based on the Ertiga whereas the Carens Clavis is based on the standard Carens.

Kia Carens Clavis vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 comparison Specification Kia Carens Calvis Maruti Suzuki XL6 Starting ex-showroom price ₹ 11.08 lakh ₹ 11.52 lakh Engine options 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre petrol, optional CNG version Length / Width / Height 4,550 mm / 1,800 mm / 1,708 mm 4,445 mm / 1,775 mm / 1,755 mm Seating Capacity 6-/7-seater layout 6-seater layout Wheelbase 2,780 mm 2,740 mm View All Prev Next

Pricing and value for money

The Kia Carens Clavis is priced between ₹11.08 lakh and ₹20.71 lakh (ex-showroom), offering multiple powertrain choices and a more premium configuration range. The Maruti Suzuki XL6, on the other hand, is priced between ₹11.52 lakh and ₹14.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

While both start at similar price points, the Carens Clavis extends into a higher price bracket, reflecting its broader variant range and feature-rich trims. Buyers looking for an affordable premium MPV may lean toward the XL6, while those wanting more luxury and engine options will find the Carens Clavis more appealing.

(Also read: Suzuki Fronx Flex Fuel showcased in Japan: Everything you should know)

Dimensions and cabin space

The Kia Carens Clavis measures 4,550 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and 1,708 mm in height. In comparison, the Maruti XL6 is 4,445 mm long, 1,775 mm wide, and 1,755 mm tall. This makes the Carens longer and wider, potentially offering more cabin and third-row space, while the XL6’s taller stance provides easier ingress and better headroom.

Overall, the Carens Clavis feels more spacious and SUV-like, whereas the XL6 offers a more compact and urban-friendly design.

The XL6 is offered only with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.

Engine and Performance

The Kia Carens Clavis offers multiple engine options:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS, 144 Nm)

1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 PS, 253 Nm)

1.5-litre diesel (116 PS, 250 Nm)

The Maruti Suzuki XL6, meanwhile, gets a single 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 PS and 137 Nm, paired with mild-hybrid technology for improved efficiency. It’s also available with a CNG option, making it the more economical choice for city commuting.

Those who prefer stronger performance or a diesel engine will appreciate the Carens Clavis, while efficiency-focused buyers will gravitate toward the XL6.

(Also read: Suzuki Vision e-Sky BEV concept with 270 km range revealed: Top 3 things to know)

Features and technology

When it comes to features, the Kia Carens Clavis takes a clear lead. It offers dual 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). These features give it a truly premium and tech-savvy feel.

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 offers a more practical set of features like ventilated front seats, LED headlamps, 7-inch infotainment system, and connected car tech. While it’s well-equipped for its price, it doesn’t match the Carens in terms of advanced technology or luxury appeal.

Kia Carens Clavis is offered in three engine options. There are two petrol engines and one diesel engine on offer.

Safety and reliability

The Carens Clavis focuses on safety with six airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, ESC, hill descent control, and Level 2 ADAS features. The XL6 also comes with a solid safety package, including six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti’s wider service network and lower running costs make the XL6 a great choice for long-term ownership, while the Carens Clavis impresses with cutting-edge safety tech and a more premium safety suite.

Verdict: Which MPV should you choose?

If you want a feature-packed, premium MPV with multiple engine options, strong performance, space and advanced tech, the Kia Carens Clavis is the better choice. It’s designed for buyers who value luxury, versatility, and the latest safety features.

However, if you’re looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and value-for-money MPV with Maruti’s strong service support, the XL6 remains a smart and practical pick.