Suzuki Vision e-Sky BEV concept revealed: Top 3 things to know

Suzuki has pulled the wraps off its all-new Vision e-Sky BEV concept, giving the world a glimpse into the brand’s future of compact electric mobility. Showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, the e-Sky has been developed as a “just right” mini-car BEV designed to blend practicality, personality, and performance. True to Suzuki’s brand spirit, the Vision e-Sky combines everyday usability with upbeat design and electric efficiency, catering to customers who use minicars for their daily commute, shopping runs, or quick weekend getaways. Set to enter mass production by fiscal year 2026, the Vision e-Sky marks Suzuki’s step into the affordable EV space. Here are the top three things to know about this cheerful electric urban companion. Get Launch Updates on Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV Notify me Notify me Suzuki e-Sky has a claimed range of up to 270 km. It takes its design inspiration from kei cars of Japan.

Suzuki Vision e-Sky BEV – Key Highlights Category Details Model name Suzuki Vision e-Sky BEV concept Global debut Japan Mobility Show 2025 Length 3,395 mm Width 1,475 mm Height 1,625 mm Claimed range 270 km Launch timeline FY26 View All Prev Next

1. Design: Unique, Smart, and Positive

At the heart of the Vision e-Sky lies Suzuki’s design philosophy — “Unique, Smart, and Positive.” The concept embodies a friendly and optimistic character, instantly recognisable as a Suzuki. Its design aims to make people feel cheerful and confident, reflecting the brand’s commitment to approachable mobility.

The e-Sky maintains the charm of Japan’s much-loved kei-car segment but adds a futuristic twist. With clean lines, a tall stance, and a bright, welcoming look, it’s built to stand out in urban environments. The compact proportions not only make it easy to manoeuvre but also enhance its visual appeal — proving that small can indeed be stylish.

Suzuki Vision e-Sky measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,625 mm in height,

2. Range and Dimensions

Despite its compact footprint, the Suzuki Vision e-Sky promises over 270 km of driving range on a single charge — an impressive figure for a mini electric vehicle. This makes it ideal for city driving, short commutes, and weekend errands without frequent recharging.

The concept’s dimensions stand at 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,625 mm in height, perfectly balancing agility and practicality. These proportions ensure effortless parking in tight spaces, while the cabin room should be enough for everyday comfort.

(Also read: Honda 0 α electric SUV all set to launch in India in 2027: Top 3 things to know)

3. Launch Timeline

Suzuki plans to commercialise the Vision e-Sky within fiscal year 2026, aligning with its broader goal to expand its electric lineup globally. The model will cater to urban drivers seeking an affordable, efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to conventional minicars.

Once launched, the e-Sky will strengthen Suzuki’s position in the compact EV market, offering a new option for customers who want sustainable mobility without compromising on everyday convenience or personality.