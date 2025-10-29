Honda 0 α electric SUV all set to launch in India in 2027: Top 3 things to know

Honda is gearing up for a major step in its electric journey with the Honda 0 α (Alpha), a sleek and futuristic electric SUV that made its global debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. Set to go on sale globally — including in India — by 2027, the Honda 0 α represents the brand’s next-generation design and technology direction under its new Honda 0 Series. Built on the principles of being “Thin, Light, and Wise,” the upcoming SUV promises a combination of elegant styling, cutting-edge features, and sustainable performance. It is important to note that the version that is showcased at the mobility show is a concept, and the brand will launch the production version of it so few things will change. Here are the top three things you should know about Honda’s next big EV for India. Get Launch Updates on Honda Elevate EV Notify me Notify me Honda 0 α SUV will be based on an all-new platform. It will be a dedicated 'born electric' platform, so it is expected to be a skateboard platform.

1. Futuristic, “Thin and Light” design philosophy

The Honda 0 α showcases a new era of design thinking for the brand. As part of the Honda 0 Series lineup, which also includes the 0 Saloon and 0 SUV, the 0 α serves as a “gateway model” — more accessible but still premium.

Honda’s “Thin, Light, and Wise” approach ensures a sleek body profile and a low-slung stance without compromising on ground clearance or interior space. The SUV’s wide proportions give it a planted, dynamic appearance, while advanced digital lighting integration makes it stand out from traditional EVs.

Honda has made sure that the rear of the new electric SUV stands out. SO, there is a large U-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamp with a chunky skid plate that also integrates rear tail lights.

Up front, the headlights, charging lid, and illuminated Honda emblem merge into a single screen-like surface for a futuristic aesthetic. At the rear, U-shaped light bars span across the tailgate, blending brake, turn, and reverse lamps into a unified visual signature. Inside, expect a spacious and minimalistic cabin, built for comfort and practicality — perfectly suited for both city drives and long getaways.

2. Rivals in India’s fast-growing electric SUV space

When it arrives in India, the Honda 0 α will compete in one of the fastest-growing EV segments — the mid-size electric SUV category. It will take on strong rivals like the Mahindra BE range, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and Maruti e-Vitara.

Each of these contenders offers a unique combination of performance, range, and features. However, Honda aims to differentiate the 0 α through its distinctive design language, premium build quality, and innovative packaging. If priced competitively, the 0 α could become one of the most desirable premium EVs in its class.

3. All-new platform and operating system

The Honda 0 α will be underpinned by an all-new dedicated EV platform that promises improved efficiency, better weight distribution, and dynamic handling. The platform will also allow for fast-charging capabilities and enhanced battery management, ensuring longer range and reliability.

In addition, Honda has confirmed that the 0 α will run on a next-generation operating system, integrating AI-based assistance, cloud connectivity, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. This intelligent system will make the SUV more adaptive and user-friendly, keeping it constantly up to date with the latest features and performance optimisations.