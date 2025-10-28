Search
New-gen Renault Duster to debut on Republic Day: Top 5 things you must know

ByPaarth Khatri
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 02:16 pm IST

The all-new Renault Duster will launch in India on Republic Day 2026 with a new platform, modern features, and bold design to rival Creta and Seltos.

Renault has officially confirmed that the all-new generation of its popular SUV, the Renault Duster, will make its India debut on 26 January 2026, coinciding with Republic Day. After being off the market for several years, the Duster is set to return in an all-new avatar, ready to shake up the midsize SUV segment once again. Here are five key things you should know about it.

Renault Duster will go against the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Volkswagen Taigun among others.
2026 Renault Duster expected specifications

CategoryDetails
Launch date26th January 2026
PlatformCMF-B modular platform
Engine Options (Expected)1.3-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, possible hybrid later
DesignRugged new styling with LED headlamps, larger grille, flared arches
Interior Features10.1-inch touchscreen, digital driver display, wireless connectivity
Safety tech6 airbags, ABS, ESC, 360° camera, ADAS
Segment RivalsHyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder

1. A strategic comeback for Renault India

The new-gen Duster represents a turning point for Renault in India. It’s not just another model launch — it’s part of the brand’s renewed push to strengthen its presence in the competitive SUV space. The Duster was once credited for kick-starting the affordable SUV trend in India, and Renault aims to reclaim that reputation with a more premium yet value-driven product.

2. Launch date locked for Republic Day 2026

The next-generation Duster will officially debut on 26 January 2026, making it one of the biggest automotive launches of the year. The date isn’t just symbolic — Renault wants to mark a bold new beginning on a day that holds national pride, ensuring maximum attention from car enthusiasts across the country.

3. Built on a new platform, localised for India

The 2026 Duster will be built on Renault’s CMF-B platform, which supports global models with modern design, better safety, and flexibility for different powertrains. For India, Renault is focusing on heavy localisation to make the SUV cost-competitive without compromising quality. Expect improvements in build strength, cabin comfort, and ride quality — areas where the original Duster had already set a strong benchmark.

4. Modern design and high-tech interiors

The new Duster is expected to carry forward its rugged SUV stance but with a more muscular and contemporary look. The cabin will receive a major upgrade with a larger infotainment system, digital driver display, connected car tech, and a premium layout. Advanced safety technologies like ADAS, multiple airbags, and 360-degree cameras could also feature on higher variants, giving it a modern edge over its rivals.

5. Ready to take on the C-SUV heavyweights

The Duster will re-enter a market crowded with strong contenders like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara. However, Renault is likely to play the value card once again, positioning the Duster as a tough, feature-rich, and well-priced alternative. Expected starting prices could hover around 10 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a compelling choice for those who want a true SUV experience without breaking the bank.

Follow Us On