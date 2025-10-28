Kia Carens now available with CNG but there's a catch

Kia India will now be offering the Carens with a CNG powertrain as well now. However, the catch is that it is not a factory-fitted kit. Instead, it will be a dealer fitment. The CNG kit will be available only with the Premium (O) trim for an additional ₹77,900 over the ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh. Personalised Offers on Kia Carens Clavis Check Offers Check Offers Kia Carens has become quite popular in the MPV space in the Indian market because it comes loaded with features and has a premium interior along with ample amount of space.

The CNG variants will also come with a 3-year or 1 lakh km warranty. The CNG kit is being supplied by Lovato. What is interesting is that where Hyundai went for the factory-fitted dual-cylinder tech for its CNG vehicles, Kia opted for the aftermarket fitment. As of now, we also don't have any information on the power and torque output levels while the engine is running on CNG.

While running on petrol, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine produces 115 PS and 144 Nm. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer for people who do a lot of highway running. It is tuned for 115 PS and 250 Nm and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 21.30 kmpl.

(Also read: Kia India broadens Carens Clavis EV range with new HTX E variants)

What are the features of the Kia Carens Premium (O)?

The Kia Carens, in its Premium (O) variant, is equipped with a host of comfort and convenience features. These include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, roof-mounted AC vents for the second and third rows, and a one-touch electric tumble function for the middle row. The cabin gets semi-leatherette upholstery, while features like keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a shark-fin antenna, and a rear-view camera add to its practicality. Both the petrol and diesel versions offer 216 litres of boot space, though the available volume may vary slightly in the CNG variant due to the placement of the gas tank.

(Also read: Top 3 most affordable hybrid cars in India with high fuel efficiency)

What are the safety features of the Kia Carens Premium (O)?

On the safety front, the Carens is well-equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake assist, vehicle stability management, and downhill brake control. It also includes all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. In the Global NCAP crash tests, the Kia Carens achieved a three-star safety rating.