Kia India broadens Carens Clavis EV range with new HTX E variants. Here's what they offer

Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis EV lineup with two new variants — the HTX E and HTX E [ER] — priced at ₹19.99 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The announcement comes ahead of the festive season, as the carmaker continues to strengthen its EV portfolio in the Indian market. Personalised Offers on Kia Carens Clavis EV Check Offers Check Offers The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two motor and battery options.

Price of new Kia Carens Clavis EV variants Variant Ex-showroom price Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX E ₹ 19,99,000 Kia Carens Clavis EV HTX E ER ₹ 21,99,000 Prev Next

The Carens Clavis EV, Kia’s first electric vehicle manufactured in India, now offers six trims in total. The new HTX E and HTX E [ER] variants are positioned between the existing HTK+ and HTX trims. They feature 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, respectively, with the larger pack offering an estimated range of up to 490 km, while the smaller unit delivers up to 404 km on a single charge. Both support fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in around 39 minutes.

Kia says the addition of these trims is a response to customer feedback seeking more equipment and flexibility in the lineup. Compared to the HTK+, the new variants add features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED lamps for all three rows, auto up/down windows, an electrochromic inside rear-view mirror, and a wireless charger. The interior also gains leatherette upholstery, mood lighting, an air purifier with virus protection, a folding table for second-row passengers, ambient lighting, and solar glass.

Power continues to come from Kia’s 99 kW and 126 kW electric motors, both producing 255 Nm of torque. The Carens Clavis EV also retains its comprehensive safety suite, including six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill start assist. Inside, it features a large dual-screen layout and more than 90 connected car functions through Kia Connect.

Kia India has been developing a broad EV ecosystem to support its customers, offering access to over 11,000 charging points via its K-Charge platform and more than 250 EV-ready workshops across the country.

With the new HTX E additions, the Carens Clavis EV lineup now comprises six variants — HTK+, HTX E, HTX, HTX E [ER], HTX [ER], and HTX+ [ER] — offering buyers more options in both performance and equipment levels. The updated range is available across Kia dealerships nationwide.