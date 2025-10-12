Top 3 most affordable hybrid cars in India with high fuel efficiency

In an era where fuel efficiency and eco-conscious driving are paramount, hybrid vehicles have emerged as a compelling choice for Indian consumers. Among the plethora of options available, three hybrid SUVs stand out for their affordability, performance, and features: the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. All three models are priced under ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom), making them accessible choices for those looking to transition to greener mobility without breaking the bank. Here's a quick rundown of all three hybrid SUVs. Get Launch Updates on Toyota bZ4X Notify me Notify me The Victoris is the latest hybrid car that has entered the Indian market.

Top 3 most affordable hybrid SUVs in India Model Variant Starting ex-showroom price Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi Strong Hybrid ₹ 16.38 lakh Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta Plus Hybrid ₹ 16.63 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid ₹ 16.46 lakh Prev Next

1. Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi Strong Hybrid – ₹ 16.38 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Victoris shares its underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. But it will be sold through the Arena dealerships instead of Nexa.

Mileage: 28.65 km/l (ARAI certified)

Engine: 1.5L petrol + electric motor

Transmission: e-CVT

Key Features:

Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

360-degree camera

Smart tailgate with hands-free operation

Suzuki Connect with over-the-air updates

Overview:

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi Strong Hybrid offers a compelling package for eco-conscious buyers. With a claimed mileage of 28.65 km/l, it leads its segment in fuel efficiency. The higher variants also comes with Level-2 ADAS and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system ensuring a modern driving experience. Additionally, features like the full digital instrument cluster, rear parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system enhance convenience and safety.

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta Plus Hybrid – ₹ 16.63 Lakh

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG gets new features and an efficient CNG setup, making it a different buy over other SUVs in the segment

Mileage: 27.97 km/l (ARAI certified)

Engine: 1.5L petrol + electric motor

Transmission: CVT

Key Features:

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Panoramic sunroof

Automatic climate control

6 airbags

Overview:

The Grand Vitara Delta Plus Hybrid combines the robustness of an SUV with the efficiency of a hybrid powertrain. Its 27.97 km/l mileage is commendable, and the inclusion of features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and automatic climate control adds to its appeal. Just like the Victoris, the Grand Vitara is also backed-up by the extensive service network of Maruti Suzuki.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid – ₹ 16.46 Lakh

Mileage: 27.97 km/l (ARAI certified)

Engine: 1.5L petrol + electric motor

Transmission: e-CVT

Key Features:

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

6 airbags

LED projector headlights

17-inch alloy wheels

Overview:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid offers a blend of style, efficiency, and reliability. With a mileage of 27.97 km/l, it competes closely with its counterparts. The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures seamless connectivity. Safety features like 6 airbags and LED projector headlights further enhance its appeal.