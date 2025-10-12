Top 3 most affordable hybrid cars in India with high fuel efficiency
Top 3 affordable hybrid SUVs in India: Maruti Victoris, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder. Compare prices, mileage, features, and choose the best.
In an era where fuel efficiency and eco-conscious driving are paramount, hybrid vehicles have emerged as a compelling choice for Indian consumers. Among the plethora of options available, three hybrid SUVs stand out for their affordability, performance, and features: the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. All three models are priced under ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom), making them accessible choices for those looking to transition to greener mobility without breaking the bank. Here's a quick rundown of all three hybrid SUVs.
Top 3 most affordable hybrid SUVs in India
|Model
|Variant
|Starting ex-showroom price
|Maruti Suzuki Victoris
|VXi Strong Hybrid
|₹16.38 lakh
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
|Delta Plus Hybrid
|₹16.63 lakh
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|S Hybrid
|₹16.46 lakh
1. Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi Strong Hybrid – ₹16.38 Lakh
Check similar carsFind more cars
Mileage: 28.65 km/l (ARAI certified)
Engine: 1.5L petrol + electric motor
Transmission: e-CVT
Key Features:
Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems)
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
360-degree camera
Smart tailgate with hands-free operation
Suzuki Connect with over-the-air updates
Overview:
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris VXi Strong Hybrid offers a compelling package for eco-conscious buyers. With a claimed mileage of 28.65 km/l, it leads its segment in fuel efficiency. The higher variants also comes with Level-2 ADAS and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system ensuring a modern driving experience. Additionally, features like the full digital instrument cluster, rear parking camera and tyre pressure monitoring system enhance convenience and safety.
2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Delta Plus Hybrid – ₹16.63 Lakh
Mileage: 27.97 km/l (ARAI certified)
Engine: 1.5L petrol + electric motor
Transmission: CVT
Key Features:
9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Panoramic sunroof
Automatic climate control
6 airbags
Overview:
The Grand Vitara Delta Plus Hybrid combines the robustness of an SUV with the efficiency of a hybrid powertrain. Its 27.97 km/l mileage is commendable, and the inclusion of features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and automatic climate control adds to its appeal. Just like the Victoris, the Grand Vitara is also backed-up by the extensive service network of Maruti Suzuki.
3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid – ₹16.46 Lakh
Mileage: 27.97 km/l (ARAI certified)
Engine: 1.5L petrol + electric motor
Transmission: e-CVT
Key Features:
9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
6 airbags
LED projector headlights
17-inch alloy wheels
Overview:
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid offers a blend of style, efficiency, and reliability. With a mileage of 27.97 km/l, it competes closely with its counterparts. The 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures seamless connectivity. Safety features like 6 airbags and LED projector headlights further enhance its appeal.