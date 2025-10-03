2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift launched: 5 key changes to know

First launched back in 2020, the new-generation Thar was an immediate hit in the Indian market. Since then, the brand has been taking feedback from the customers, and now they have decided to roll out the updated version of the SUV. The facelifted version of the SUV is here to address those small shortcomings. There were a few shortcomings that the SUV came with. However, now to address them, the brand has launched the updated version of it which starts at ₹9.99 lakh ex-showroom. Here are 5 key changes Mahindra has made to the 2025 Thar facelift. 2025 Mahindra Thar now comes with a coloured bumper and grille.

Category Changes Exterior Dual-tone bumper and coloured grille Interior All-black theme and new steering wheel Features Larger touchscreen infotainment system with Adventure Stats 2.0 Convenience equipment Rear parking camera, rear wiper and washer, dead pedal, sliding armrest, A-pillar grab handle, one-touch power windows, rear AC vents Colours 2 new colours added - Tango Red and Battleship Grey View All Prev Next

1. 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: New colours

For 2025, Mahindra has added two new colour schemes - Battleship Grey and Tango Red. The brand will continue to sell Deep Forest, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black and Everest White.

2. 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: New features

Mahindra has taken feedback and added features to the Thar. It now comes with a larger touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and can also show Adventure statistics 2. It is the same unit that we have seen on the XUV 3XO and the Thar Roxx. There are also steering-mounted controls for audio and phone.

3. 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: Cosmetic changes

In terms of cosmetic changes, the bumper is now finished in a dual-tone theme, which makes the front look more attractive. Apart from this, there is also a grille design with vertical slats. Mahindra has retained the iconic circular headlamps that are still halogen units, while the alloy wheel design is also the same.

New Mahindra Thar now gets a steering wheel borrowed from the XUV700.

4. 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: Interior changes

The interior is now finished in an all-black theme. Along with this, there is a new steering wheel design that we have seen on new Mahindra SUVs.

5. 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift: Convenience features

Mahindra has added a host of convenience features that were missing in the outgoing version of the Thar. It now has rear AC vents for the occupants at the rear. The power window switches have been moved to the door trims, and they support one-touch functionality. The centre console now has a sliding armrest for the driver. There is also a grab handle mounted on the A-pillar that can be used by the occupants to grab themselves inside the vehicle.

That is not all, Mahindra has also added a rear wiper and washer and an internally operated fuel lid. If you opt for the automatic transmission, then there will also be a dead pedal on offer. Customers would also get a rear camera now, which will help in parking the SUV.