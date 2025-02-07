2025 MG Astor launched in India with new features, prices start at 10 lakh

The 2025 MG Astor has been introduced, featuring updates to its variant lineup. The compact SUV now includes enhanced features in the mid-tier Shine and Select trims. According to MG, the revised Astor is the sole model in its category that offers a panoramic sunroof priced below ₹12.5 lakh. Nevertheless, the range remains accessible starting at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Astor will now be available only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

2025 MG Astor Shine and Select gets new features

The 2025 MG Astor Shine features a panoramic sunroof and is equipped with six speakers. Meanwhile, the revised Select variant now includes six airbags and upgraded premium ivory leatherette seating. The Astor Shine is priced at ₹12.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. In contrast, the Astor Select is available at ₹13.82 lakh for the manual version and ₹14.85 lakh for the CVT automatic variant.

The 2025 MG Astor boasts several notable features, including ventilated front seats, wireless charging capabilities, and seamless integration with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also includes an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror and an enhanced i-Smart 2.0 system, which offers more than 80 connected features. Additionally, the Astor is equipped with voice recognition technology that facilitates voice commands, anti-theft notifications, digital key access, and additional functionalities. The higher-end variants are further enhanced with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) alongside various active and passive safety features.

2025 MG Astor: Design changes

The Astor remains unchanged in terms of its exterior design, featuring a prominent front grille complemented by sleek, sweptback LED headlamps equipped with daytime running lights, as well as wraparound LED taillights. The crossover is fitted with 17-inch alloy wheels.

2025 MG Astor: Specs

The MG Astor is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is exclusively offered with an automatic transmission. The Astor lineup comprises five variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The pricing for these models begins at ₹10 lakh and can reach up to ₹17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 MG Astor: Rivals

2025 MG Astor goes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.