2025 Tata Sierra Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Specifications, Colours, Variants
Check out all the latest and live updates about the Tata Sierra.
The SUV portfolio of Tata Motors starts with the Punch, and currently, the Safari is the flagship. The brand also sells electric versions of all of its SUVs except for the Safari. The Sierra will also be available with electric and ICE-powered versions. However, the electric version will go on sale later on.
Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra today in the Indian market. The ‘Sierra’ moniker returns to India after 22 years. In terms of positioning, the Sierra SUV is expected to sit below the Harrier. The homegrown manufacturer is pushing for SUVs because of how popular they have become around the globe. Once launched, the Sierra will further help Tata Motors in strengthening its market position....Read More
What is the new Sierra SUV like?
Tata Motors has officially unveiled the new Sierra, marking the rebirth of the iconic nameplate two decades after the original was discontinued. The SUV now brings a modern design blending neo-retro style cues with the latest technology and multiple powertrain options. To be sold in both ICE-powered and EV versions, the Sierra will be positioned among the range-topping models in Tata's lineup.
Why was the OG Sierra so popular in its day?
The original Tata Sierra was popular because it felt like a genuinely aspirational, ahead‑of‑its‑time SUV in early‑1990s India.
- It featured a three-door body with a massive rear glasshouse design, which gave it a very futuristic, lifestyle-oriented look
- It was one of the first Indian vehicles that felt like a proper personal SUV rather than a commercial or rural workhorse, at a time when the market had almost no lifestyle SUVs.
- The SUV stance, high seating position and 4x4 made it attractive to buyers who wanted good on-road presence in the city and some off‑road ability.
When was the Tata Sierra first launched?
Tata Motors first launched the Sierra back in 1991 and it was discontinued in 2003. The name of the old and the new SUV might be the same but they are drastically different. The new Sierra only carries forward the design and some of the design bits.