2025 Tata Sierra Live Launch And Latest Updates: Price, Specifications, Colours, Variants

Live

By

The SUV portfolio of Tata Motors starts with the Punch, and currently, the Safari is the flagship. The brand also sells electric versions of all of its SUVs except for the Safari. The Sierra will also be available with electric and ICE-powered versions. However, the electric version will go on sale later on.

Tata Sierra will be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Sierra today in the Indian market. The ‘Sierra’ moniker returns to India after 22 years. In terms of positioning, the Sierra SUV is expected to sit below the Harrier. The homegrown manufacturer is pushing for SUVs because of how popular they have become around the globe. Once launched, the Sierra will further help Tata Motors in strengthening its market position.

...Read More