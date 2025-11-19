2025 Tata Sierra old vs new design comparison: What's changed in the iconic SUV?

The original Tata Sierra was launched in 1991 as the first off-roader SUV from the Indian carmaker, and was then among the first made-in-India SUVs to grace the market. Immortalised due to its sporty design, three-door layout with a curved rear window and all-terrain capabilities, the nameplate has now been revived after more than two decades since it was discontinued in 2003. Tata Motors is reviving the iconic Sierra nameplate after a two decade-long gap since the original off-roader SUV was discontinued in 2003

The new Sierra comes with a modern design blending neo-retro style cues with the latest technology and multiple powertrain options. With the official market launch scheduled for November 25, here’s a detailed look at how the SUV’s design has evolved between the old and new Sierra.

2025 Tata Sierra: At a glance

Category Details India Launch November 25, 2025 Platform & Layout Front-wheel-drive SUV; multiple powertrains including EV Interior Highlights Large horizontal touchscreen; wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay; ventilated seats; floating centre console; rotary drive selector; push-start; panoramic sunroof; 360-camera; ADAS suite; passenger-side screen (expected) Expected Engine Options 1.5 NA petrol (120 hp), 1.5 turbo-petrol (170 hp), 1.5 diesel (116 hp, Curvv engine) Gearbox Options Manual & automatic for all engines EV Variant Confirmed; will launch later Positioning Premium mid-size SUV aimed at blending heritage with modern tech View All Prev Next

Tata Sierra old vs new: Front fascia

The old Sierra brought a rugged, muscular design with square headlamps flanking a wide grille with horizontal slats. These remained fitted above a thick front bumper that sat high up to project a commanding road presence. The overall design ethos reflected a focus on utility and off-road prowess.

The new Sierra can be a case study of how design standards have evolved over the last 20-odd years. It does retain characteristic features such as a flat bonnet with an upright front end, but does away with simplicity for a much bolder look. It trades the big headlamps for sleek LEDs that stretch across a black front panel to form some of the slimmest lighting units we have seen on a production model. The low bumper gets a skid plate and integrated air intakes, adding to its rugged stance.

Tata Sierra old vs new: Side profile

The new Sierra retains the familiar silhouette with a five-door configuration for practicality, and it gets a wraparound design that gives off the impression of a single-piece glass structure

The original Sierra was most recognisable from the side, featuring a three-door layout with a curved, fixed glass section at the rear in place of conventional windows. Its purpose-built demeanour was apparent with its high ground clearance and wide wheel arches and functional roof rails.

The latest iteration retains the familiar silhouette with a much sleeker final result. It brings five doors for practicality’s sake and loses out on the fixed glass pane, which it replaces with a wraparound design that gives off the impression of a single-piece glass structure. The new model retains the thick B-pillar and gets prominent black cladding that stretches around the wheelbase. The door handles stay flush within the bodywork and the SUV rides on sleek alloy wheels.

(Also read: “We’ve reached an inflection point for EVs in India” – Tata Motors’ Anand Kulkarni)

Tata Sierra old vs new: Rear

The old Sierra had quite a simple design for its rear fascia, featuring a flat tailgate flanked by rectangular taillamps, and a thick bumper hanging below. The latest model is more purposeful with its rear design, featuring a connected LED light bar that stretches across the sculpted tailgate design. It gets a big black bumper with a chunky silver skid plate and retains the wide rear window design with a small spoiler that jutts out from the roof.

Tata Sierra old vs new: Interior

While the cabin of the 1991 Sierra was relatively barebones, the 2025 model makes drastic upgrades for an upmarket audience

Where the 1991 Sierra’s cabin remained utilitarian with its barebones amenities, hard plastic surfaces, and a plain dashboard design, the 2025 model makes drastic upgrades for the upmarket audience. It comes with a layered dashboard design heavily lined with soft-touch materials and a triple-screen display of 12.3 inches each. The cabin features a dual-tone theme with ambient lighting for a premium touch, while a panoramic sunroof adds an open-air feel. The driver is treated to a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo and a push-button start/stop with a rotary knob drive selector.

(Also read: Tata Sierra to launch with petrol, diesel and EV variants – Expected powertrain details)

What is the new Sierra’s expected price?

The 2025 Tata Sierra is expected to be priced within ₹17-22 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ICE-powered models, while the EV variants are likely to be listed higher between ₹20-25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is aiming to take on the Hyundai Creta’s dominance with the nostalgia factor of reviving the Sierra. But making a mark on the most competitive segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market will need a lot more than just an iconic nameplate. The fight will ultimately come down to its real-world performance and final pricing, but for what it’s worth, the new Sierra does look convincing to take up the challenge.