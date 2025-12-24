Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at 7.91 lakh

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 09:04 am IST

Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Ninja 650 at ₹7.91 lakh. The motorcycle now comes with new features, but there are no mechanical changes.

Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Ninja 650 in the Indian market. It is now priced at 7.91 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle will be offered in just one colour scheme, which is Lime Green. In the global market, there are a few other colours available as well.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 does not get any mechanical changes.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 spec sheet

CategorySpecification
Price 7.91 lakh ex showroom
Colour optionLime Green
Engine typeLiquid cooled, 4 stroke, parallel twin
Displacement649 cc
Maximum power68 PS at 8,000 rpm
Peak torque64 Nm at 6,700 rpm
Gearbox6 speed
ClutchSlip and assist clutch
Traction controlKawasaki Traction Control with 2 modes
FrameHigh strength steel trellis frame
Front suspension41 mm telescopic forks, 125 mm travel
Rear suspensionMonoshock, 130 mm travel
Front brakeDual 300 mm discs
Rear brakeSingle 220 mm disc
Wheels17 inch alloy wheels front and rear
Front tyre120/70 section
Rear tyre160/60 section
TyresDunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2
Instrument cluster4.3 inch TFT with smartphone connectivity
LightingFull LED
Wheelbase1,410 mm
Ground clearance130 mm
Seat height790 mm
Fuel tank capacity15 litres

For 2026, Kawasaki has added a few upgrades over the outgoing model. The Ninja 650 now features a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, which supports smartphone connectivity. The brand is now offering Kawasaki Traction Control with 2 modes, it ensures that the motorcycle does not break traction. It does this by calculating the slippage of the wheel, and as soon as it detects it, the power from the engine is cut off. Apart from this, there is also a slip-and-assist clutch and LED lighting on offer.

What powers the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Because the brand has not made any changes to the new model, the motorcycle continues to come with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin engine that puts out 68 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Kawasaki is using Dual Throttle Valves, which are controlled by the ECU to regulate the intake airflow.

(Also read: 5 Best cruiser bikes launched in 2025)

What underpins the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Kawasaki is using a trellis frame made up of high-strength steel for the Ninja 650. It is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front with 125 mm of travel, whereas at the rear, there is a monoshock with 130 mm of travel. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm dual discs in the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends that are wrapped in 120/70-section tyre in the front and a 160/60-section tyre at the rear. Kawasaki is using Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

What are the dimensions of the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a wheelbase of 1,410 mm and a ground clearance of 130 mm. The fuel tank capacity is 15 litres, and the seat height measures 790 mm.

