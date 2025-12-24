2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at 7.91 lakh

Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Ninja 650 in the Indian market. It is now priced at ₹7.91 lakh ex-showroom. The motorcycle will be offered in just one colour scheme, which is Lime Green. In the global market, there are a few other colours available as well. 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 does not get any mechanical changes.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 spec sheet Category Specification Price ₹ 7.91 lakh ex showroom Colour option Lime Green Engine type Liquid cooled, 4 stroke, parallel twin Displacement 649 cc Maximum power 68 PS at 8,000 rpm Peak torque 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm Gearbox 6 speed Clutch Slip and assist clutch Traction control Kawasaki Traction Control with 2 modes Frame High strength steel trellis frame Front suspension 41 mm telescopic forks, 125 mm travel Rear suspension Monoshock, 130 mm travel Front brake Dual 300 mm discs Rear brake Single 220 mm disc Wheels 17 inch alloy wheels front and rear Front tyre 120/70 section Rear tyre 160/60 section Tyres Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 Instrument cluster 4.3 inch TFT with smartphone connectivity Lighting Full LED Wheelbase 1,410 mm Ground clearance 130 mm Seat height 790 mm Fuel tank capacity 15 litres View All Prev Next

For 2026, Kawasaki has added a few upgrades over the outgoing model. The Ninja 650 now features a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, which supports smartphone connectivity. The brand is now offering Kawasaki Traction Control with 2 modes, it ensures that the motorcycle does not break traction. It does this by calculating the slippage of the wheel, and as soon as it detects it, the power from the engine is cut off. Apart from this, there is also a slip-and-assist clutch and LED lighting on offer.

What powers the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Because the brand has not made any changes to the new model, the motorcycle continues to come with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin engine that puts out 68 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. Kawasaki is using Dual Throttle Valves, which are controlled by the ECU to regulate the intake airflow.

What underpins the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

Kawasaki is using a trellis frame made up of high-strength steel for the Ninja 650. It is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front with 125 mm of travel, whereas at the rear, there is a monoshock with 130 mm of travel. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm dual discs in the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends that are wrapped in 120/70-section tyre in the front and a 160/60-section tyre at the rear. Kawasaki is using Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.

What are the dimensions of the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650?

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a wheelbase of 1,410 mm and a ground clearance of 130 mm. The fuel tank capacity is 15 litres, and the seat height measures 790 mm.