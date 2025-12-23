Search
Dec 23, 2025
5 Best cruiser bikes launched in 2025: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to Triumph Rocket 3

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Dec 23, 2025 01:12 pm IST

5 cruiser motorcycles launched in 2025 that focus on comfort, road presence and relaxed performance.

The cruiser motorcycle space in 2025 has stepped into a new phase. This year’s launches prove that there is still a strong demand for cruiser motorcycles. Cruiser reflect a clear intent to offer relaxed riding ergonomics without compromising on performance, refinement, or everyday usability. Whether it is for effortless city cruising or covering long highway miles in comfort, the latest crop of cruisers brings more choice and character than ever before. Here is a look at five standout cruiser motorcycles introduced this year that raise the bar for comfort, presence, and on-road appeal.

Triumph Rocket 3 comes with a massive 2.5-litre engine.
Top 5 cruiser motorcycles launched in 2025

MotorcycleEx-showroom starting price
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 1.96 lakh
Honda Rebel 500 5.49 lakh
Kawasaki Eliminator 6.16 lakh
Triumph Rocket 3 24.03 lakh
Bajaj Dominar 400 2.39 lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - 1.96 lakh ex-showroom

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a new Sundowner Orange special edition with a bright orange colourway and functional enhancements
Royal Enfield updated the Meteor 350 earlier this year, building on an already successful formula. The 2025 version brings meaningful upgrades such as an LED headlamp, Tripper navigation, and adjustable levers. Additional features include LED turn indicators, a USB Type-C fast charging port, and a slipper clutch, all of which enhance long-distance touring comfort. While the new LED headlamp could have been brighter, the updates overall add genuine value. At Motoverse, Royal Enfield also introduced the Sundowner Edition, which gets a fresh colour scheme, touring accessories like a windscreen and premium seats, and most importantly, tubeless spoked wheels.

Honda Rebel 500 - 5.49 lakh ex-showroom

The Honda Rebel 500 goes up against the Kawasaki Eliminator.
The Rebel 500 sits comfortably in the light to middleweight cruiser category. It is powered by a 471 cc parallel-twin engine and features a low 690 mm seat height with relaxed ergonomics and forward-set footpegs. Its design blends classic cruiser proportions with a clean, modern bobber style. For riders who want the look of a bobber without giving up practicality and everyday usability, the Rebel 500 makes a compelling case.

Kawasaki Eliminator - 6.16 lakh ex-showroom

Kawasaki Eliminator gets the same engine as the Ninja 500.
The 2025 Kawasaki Eliminator is designed to be modern, lightweight, and accessible. It uses a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine shared with the Ninja 500. The motorcycle features a long and low stance, a trellis frame, 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, and an upright riding position. Modern additions like LED lighting and smartphone connectivity help it appeal to newer riders looking for a simple yet contemporary cruiser.

Triumph Rocket 3 - 24.03 lakh ex-showroom

The Rocket 3 Storm R in two-tone Satin Baja Orange and Sapphire Black colourway.
The Rocket 3 remains one of the most unique motorcycles on sale today, largely due to its massive 2,458 cc engine, the largest ever fitted to a production motorcycle. The motor produces 182 PS at 7,000 rpm, but its defining trait is the immense 225 Nm of torque available at just 4,000 rpm. This sheer torque delivery gives the Rocket 3 a character and road presence that few motorcycles in the world can match.

Bajaj Dominar 400 - 2.39 lakh ex-showroom

Dominar 400 now gets riding modes and a new cluster.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 may not follow the traditional cruiser template, but it has built a loyal following in India. With the 2025 update, Bajaj added ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, and a new instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Ergonomic tweaks, along with the addition of a rear luggage carrier and GPS mount, further strengthen its appeal as a touring-focused cruiser for Indian conditions.

