2026 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 7.83 lakh: Check what's new

Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Z650RS in the Indian market at ₹7.83 lakh ex-showroom. This means the prices have increased by ₹14,000. The brand will sell the 2026 Z650RS only in one colour scheme, which is Metallic Ocean Blue. However, the good thing is that the manufacturer has retained the golden wheels for this model year as well. The only major update for the 2026 model year is that the motorcycle is now E20-compliant. 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS comes to India in a new colour scheme but the graphics remain the same.

What powers the 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS?

Powering the 2026 Z650RS is the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that puts out 68 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 62.1 Nm at 6,700 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

What are the underpinnings of the 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS?

Underpinning the 2026 Z650RS is a tubular diamond-type frame made up of high-tensile steel which is suspended by 41 mm telescopic forks in the front and a horizontal back-link swingarm monoshock. There is 125 mm of wheel travel in the front and 130 mm of wheel travel at the rear. Braking duties are performed by twin 300 mm discs in the front with dual-piston calipers and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper.

The motorcycle uses 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in 120/70-section tyre in the front and a 160/60-section tyre at the rear.

What is the ground clearance and seat height of the 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS?

The ground clearance of the 2026 Z650RS is 125 mm and the seat height measures 800 mm which should be accessible to most people.

What is the fuel capacity and weight of the 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS?

The fuel capacity of the 2026 Z650RS is 12 litres, and it weighs 192 kg.

What are the features of the 2026 Kawasaki Z650RS?

The motorcycle comes with KTRC or Kawasaki Traction Control with two levels. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer. Kawasaki also offers LED lighting and a dual-dial instrumentation with a multi-information LCD display between the circular tachometer and speedometer.