2026 Kawasaki Vulcan S launched at 8.13 lakh: Check details

Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Vulcan S in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of ₹8.13 lakh. The middleweight cruiser enters the 2026 model year with E20 fuel compliance, subtle cosmetic updates and no changes to its core mechanical package. Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Vulcan S at ₹ 8.13 lakh, featuring E20 fuel compliance and subtle cosmetic updates. The cruiser retains its 649 cc engine and offers a comfortable riding experience with modern styling and practical features.

Price and availability

The 2026 Vulcan S commands a premium over the outgoing model and is offered in a single colour option, Metallic Flat Spark Black. It is available through Kawasaki dealerships across India. The prices have been increased by ₹54,000.

What’s new for 2026?

The biggest update for the new model year is E20 fuel compatibility, making the Vulcan S compliant with current fuel regulations. Apart from this update, the cruiser continues with the same overall design and equipment. The new blacked-out colour scheme replaces the brighter shade seen earlier, giving the bike a more understated road presence.

Engine and performance

Powering the 2026 Vulcan S is the familiar 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It produces 60.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 61 Nm of torque at 6,600 rpm, tuned for smooth and linear power delivery rather than outright aggression. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and is known for its refined nature, making it suitable for city riding as well as relaxed highway cruising.

Chassis, suspension and brakes

The cruiser is built around a perimeter frame. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and an offset laydown monoshock at the rear with preload adjustment. Braking hardware includes a 300 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

Design and ergonomics

The Vulcan S carries a long and low cruiser stance with modern styling cues. A 705 mm seat height makes it approachable for riders of varying heights, while the relaxed handlebar position and forward-set footpegs ensure a comfortable riding posture. The design balances cruiser aesthetics with everyday usability.

Features

Feature highlights include a semi-digital instrument cluster, comfortable rider seat, adjustable footpeg position, adjustable clutch and brake levers and a 14-litre fuel tank, which supports decent touring range. While it does not chase high-end electronics, the Vulcan S focuses on comfort and simplicity.