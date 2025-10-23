2026 Kawasaki Z650S unveiled: Here's what is new

The 2026 Kawasaki Z650 S marks the next evolution of the brand’s popular middleweight naked motorcycle. This update focuses on refining design, enhancing comfort, and upgrading technology—while maintaining the balance of performance and practicality that made the Z650 family so popular. We are expecting that the brand will launch the new motorcycle in the Indian market sometime next year. So, let’s take a closer look at everything new on the latest Z650 S. Kawasaki Z 650 S uses a 650 cc parallel twin engine. As of now, the brand has not revealed the power and torque figures.

2026 Kawasaki Z650 S specifications Category Details Engine Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin Displacement 649 cm³ Gearbox 6-speed Front brake Dual semi-floating 300 mm discs Rear brake Single 220 mm disc Front suspension 41 mm telescopic forks Rear suspension Horizontal Back-link with preload adjustment Frame Trellis, high-tensile steel View All Prev Next

1. Sharper Design and Styling

The 2026 Z650 S gets a bold redesign with a sharper front cowl and larger body panels, giving it a more muscular stance on the street. The layered tail section is sleeker and sportier, while the overall proportions are more balanced. Full LED lighting—including twin LED low beams, a single LED high beam, and LED indicators—adds to the premium appeal.

Three new colour options add character to the bike’s appearance: Ebony with Metallic Carbon Gray, Candy Lime Green with Metallic Carbon Gray, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray with Metallic Flat Spark Black.

2. Improved Ergonomics and Comfort

Kawasaki has fine-tuned the ergonomics for 2026. The handlebar is now 30 mm wider, giving riders better control and a more upright posture. Footpegs have been repositioned for a balanced stance, ideal for both spirited rides and daily commutes.

Seat comfort has also improved—the rider’s seat is about 15 mm taller and slightly wider than before, while the pillion seat is 20 mm broader with 10 mm extra padding. Optional seats include a “Style” seat and a 20 mm lower “ERGO-Fit” option, catering to riders of different heights.

Kawasaki will offer the Z650 S in three colour schemes.

3. Modern TFT Display and Connectivity

The analogue-digital instrument setup has been replaced by a 4.3-inch full-colour TFT display. It features two layout modes, adaptive brightness, and customisable background colours. The display also supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app, enabling access to ride logs, notifications, and bike data.

This new interface makes the cockpit feel much more premium and user-friendly, bringing the Z650 S in line with modern expectations.

4. Proven Engine with Refined Delivery

The Z650 S continues with Kawasaki’s tried-and-tested 649 cc parallel-twin engine, known for its smooth power delivery and strong mid-range performance. It remains a compact and responsive unit, offering just the right balance between everyday usability and weekend fun.

An assist and slipper clutch comes standard, reducing lever effort and ensuring smooth downshifts during aggressive riding. Additionally, the updated radiator fan cover directs hot air away from the rider, improving comfort in traffic and warm weather.

5. Handling, Braking and Electronics

Kawasaki retains the lightweight trellis frame, which keeps the Z650 S agile and easy to handle. Dual 300 mm front discs and a 220 mm rear disc provide confident braking performance. The bike now comes equipped with Kawasaki’s traction control system (KTRC) as standard, along with a refined ABS unit for added safety.

Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear—tuned for both sporty feedback and comfort.

6. Added Practicality

Practicality gets a boost too. A USB-C charging port inside the front cowl makes it easier to power devices on the go. Riders can also choose from a range of accessories, including luggage options, seat covers, and lower seat configurations, allowing the bike to adapt to various riding needs.

7. What’s Familiar

While the updates enhance the overall experience, Kawasaki has retained the core traits that riders love about the Z650—its compact size, manageable weight, lively engine, and fun-to-ride character. The 2026 update focuses more on refinement and usability rather than major mechanical overhauls.