5 affordable 7-seater SUVs I would buy in 2026

Kia Carens Clavis brings three engine options, with two petrol and one diesel engine on offer.

The Carens Clavis is essentially a more premium alternative to the regular Carens MPV. It brings an updated tech suite, enhanced comfort and an updated design. There are three 1.5-litre powertrains on offer: naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo-petrol, and a turbo-diesel. Inside, you get a connected panoramic display, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Creature comforts are plenty, including ventilated front seats, a four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and an air purifier. The Carens Clavis gets 18 safety features as standard, including 6 airbags, ESC, vehicle stability management, and so on. Variants higher up in the range bring a Level-2 ADAS suite. Mahindra Bolero Neo - ₹ 8.69 lakh

Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the Bolero Neo.

With its ladder-frame underpinnings and RWD dynamics, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is an SUV in every sense of the word. Designed for buyers seeking a rugged seven-seater that is more premium than the standard Bolero, the Bolero Neo brings additional comfort and convenience features. These include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment in the higher variants with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, rear-view camera, cruise control, Type-C charging ports, and electrically adjustable mirrors. The Bolero Neo draws its power from a 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that gets paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox sending power rearwards. While mechanical underpinnings remain unchanged with the latest facelift, Mahindra offers RideFlo suspension in the higher trims for more controlled damping and increased stability on uneven terrain. The safety suite includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner braking control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts. A rear parking camera is available from the N10 variant onward. Citroen Aircross X - ₹ 11.57 lakh

Citroen Aircross X continues to come with the same engine options. So, there is a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo petrol engine.

The Aircross X is Citroen’s 7-seater offering in India, bringing the brand’s sharp design language alongside sleek interiors with a premium tech suite. The SUV can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter. The cabin carries a soft-touch dashboard with leatherette upholstery, and it features ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree halo camera. The dashboard is fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment, while the driver gets a floating 7-inch digital TFT cluster. On the safety front, the Aircross X brings 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and rear parking sensors. Renault Triber - ₹ 5.76 lakh

The Renault Triber gets a major mid-cycle update with revised visuals and new features

Renault has updated the Triber with a mid-cycle facelift that sees the sub-4m 7-seater get a refreshed design and new features while remaining a practical three-row offering. It continues to draw power from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT. Stepping inside reveals a fully digital driver’s cockpit, new upholstery and a revised UI for the infotainment. The Triber retains its flexible three-row seating with a removable third row and brings features such as a cooled glovebox, a multi-function steering wheel, rear AC vents and sliding-and-reclining front seats. Safety features include dual-front airbags with side airbags available on higher trims. The package further brings ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a reverse camera. Nissan Gravite - ₹ 5.65 lakh

The Nissan Gravite is the first model from the company's renewed strategy for India