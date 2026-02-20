5 affordable 7-seater SUVs I would buy in 2026
Looking for an affordable 7-seater SUV in 2026? Here are 5 of the best budget-friendly family SUVs in India
India has no shortage of 7-seaters, but finding one that offers premium features and real-world usability at an accessible price is where things get interesting. There are, however, some genuinely compelling options, regardless of whether you’re buying for a large family, long-distance trips, or if you just want a flexible three-row vehicle without breaking the bank. Here are five affordable 7-seater SUVs that I would put my money on:
Kia Carens Clavis - ₹11.07 lakh
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
₹ 11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
Citroen Aircross X
₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakhs
Nissan Gravite
₹ 5.65 - 9.2 Lakhs
The Carens Clavis is essentially a more premium alternative to the regular Carens MPV. It brings an updated tech suite, enhanced comfort and an updated design. There are three 1.5-litre powertrains on offer: naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo-petrol, and a turbo-diesel.
Inside, you get a connected panoramic display, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. Creature comforts are plenty, including ventilated front seats, a four-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and an air purifier.
The Carens Clavis gets 18 safety features as standard, including 6 airbags, ESC, vehicle stability management, and so on. Variants higher up in the range bring a Level-2 ADAS suite.
Mahindra Bolero Neo - ₹8.69 lakh
With its ladder-frame underpinnings and RWD dynamics, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is an SUV in every sense of the word. Designed for buyers seeking a rugged seven-seater that is more premium than the standard Bolero, the Bolero Neo brings additional comfort and convenience features. These include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment in the higher variants with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, rear-view camera, cruise control, Type-C charging ports, and electrically adjustable mirrors.
The Bolero Neo draws its power from a 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel engine that gets paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox sending power rearwards. While mechanical underpinnings remain unchanged with the latest facelift, Mahindra offers RideFlo suspension in the higher trims for more controlled damping and increased stability on uneven terrain.
The safety suite includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner braking control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts. A rear parking camera is available from the N10 variant onward.
Citroen Aircross X - ₹11.57 lakh
The Aircross X is Citroen’s 7-seater offering in India, bringing the brand’s sharp design language alongside sleek interiors with a premium tech suite. The SUV can be had with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter.
The cabin carries a soft-touch dashboard with leatherette upholstery, and it features ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree halo camera. The dashboard is fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment, while the driver gets a floating 7-inch digital TFT cluster.
On the safety front, the Aircross X brings 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and rear parking sensors.
Renault Triber - ₹5.76 lakh
Renault has updated the Triber with a mid-cycle facelift that sees the sub-4m 7-seater get a refreshed design and new features while remaining a practical three-row offering. It continues to draw power from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed MT or AMT.
Stepping inside reveals a fully digital driver’s cockpit, new upholstery and a revised UI for the infotainment. The Triber retains its flexible three-row seating with a removable third row and brings features such as a cooled glovebox, a multi-function steering wheel, rear AC vents and sliding-and-reclining front seats.
Safety features include dual-front airbags with side airbags available on higher trims. The package further brings ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a reverse camera.
Nissan Gravite - ₹5.65 lakh
The Nissan Gravite is currently the most accessible 7-seater offering in the market, launched as the first model under the company’s renewed push in India. Based on the Triber’s CMF-A underpinnings, it carries the same 1.0-litre NA-petrol engine under the hood, while bringing distinct overalls that align with the carmaker’s global design ethos.
The cabin carries over the Triber’s interior layout with a dual-tone beige-and-black theme. It also retains the removable third row of seats for extra flexibility and modular cargo storage. The Gravite gets the same 8-inch infotainment and a fully digital cluster. Occupants are treated to an independent rear AC with vents in both the second and third rows. Further features include an air purifier, cooled glovebox, ambient lighting, as well as additional neck and lumbar cushioning for the front row seats.
The Gravite’s safety suite comes with 6 airbags, ABS with brake assist and EBD, hill start assist, TPMS, ESC, and traction control.