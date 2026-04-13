5 electric cars I would honestly choose as my first car in 2026

Electric cars have been finding an increasing level of penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market. With the ever-evolving consumer preference in favour of electric cars, the EVs have been finding a stronger foothold in the country. Interestingly, even the new and first-time car buyers are often preferring electric cars considering the significantly lower cost of ownership, improved charging infrastructure and supportive ecosystem. The advanced technology allowing increased range and a better battery management system, improved charging time, is also fuelling the growth of electric cars.

Personalised Offers on MG Comet EV Check Offers MG Comet EV is a perfect choice for an electric car buyer looking for a cost-effective city commuter.

If you are planning to buy an electric car as your first car, here are the top 5 options.

If you are looking for an electric car just for regular city commuting, the MG Comet EV seems a perfect choice. Its compact size, affordable pricing, and upmarket vibe inside the cabin altogether make it a practical and cost-effective choice. The electric hatchback claims to offer a range of 230 km on a single charge, which typically translates to around 190-200 km real-world range. It is capable of running at 85 kmph top speed, while full charging takes about 7 hours. It is priced between ₹6.31 lakh and ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, the starting price is reduced to ₹4.99 lakh, with an additional battery rental fee per kilometre.

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The Tiago EV is the most affordable Tata electric car.

Tata Tiago EV is another highly viable product in this list. The Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car from Tata Motors, which is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric hatchback is available in two different battery pack options and is capable of running up to 315 km on a single charge, which makes it a practical electric commuter. If you are planning to buy an electric car as your first car, this can be a perfect choice.

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The Tata Punch EV supports 65 kW DC fast charging, enabling 20–80% in 26 minutes.

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{{^usCountry}} Tata Punch EV is a widely selling and popular electric car in India, which was recently updated. The EV is available in two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh units. It is priced between ₹9.69 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while there is Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) on offer as well, which brings down the starting price to ₹6.49 lakh. Under this model, the owner pays for battery usage separately at a rate of ₹2.6 per km. The electric sub-compact SUV promises a range of up to 468 km on a single charge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tata Punch EV is a widely selling and popular electric car in India, which was recently updated. The EV is available in two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh units. It is priced between ₹9.69 lakh and ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom), while there is Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) on offer as well, which brings down the starting price to ₹6.49 lakh. Under this model, the owner pays for battery usage separately at a rate of ₹2.6 per km. The electric sub-compact SUV promises a range of up to 468 km on a single charge. {{/usCountry}}

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The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV retains the familiar design and proportions of the ICE-powered 3XO, helping ease the transition for first-time EV buyers.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is the all-electric iteration of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is a sub-compact electric SUV launched in early 2026, as the direct successor of the XUV400. It comes as an economical yet tech-forward intra-city commuter. The EV is priced between ₹13.89 lakh and ₹15.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering it is a 39.4 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed real-world range of approximately 285 km.

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The MG Windsor EV has quickly become India's bestselling electric car.

MG Windsor EV is certainly one of the bestselling electric cars in India. Within a short span after its launch, the MG Windsor EV has become the country's bestselling electric car. It comes loaded with advanced technology-aided features, giving it a tech-forward appeal. Windsor EV is available in two battery pack options, 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh units, both using a single electric motor producing 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, promising up to 360 km range on a full charge.

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