5 most affordable 5-star rated Bharat NCAP cars that you can buy in India

In recent years, Indian car buyers have grown more aware of vehicle safety, pushing manufacturers to build stronger and safer models. A 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP means a car offers excellent protection for both adults and children during crashes, factoring in body structure, restraint systems, and active safety aids. Surprisingly, several affordable cars now boast this top safety grade. Here are the five most affordable 5-star rated cars in India, with their respective Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) scores. Tata Nexon kick-started the awareness around safe cars by becoming the first 5-star rated car from Global NCAP.

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki leads the affordability list with prices starting at ₹6.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dzire achieved an AOP score of 29.46/32 and a COP score of 41.57/49, securing a full 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, and reminders for all seatbelts. The Dzire combines proven reliability with segment-leading safety credentials, making it one of the safest budget sedans in India.

2. Tata Altroz

Priced from ₹6.30 lakh, the Tata Altroz remains a benchmark for hatchback safety. Built on Tata’s ALFA architecture, it scored 29.65/32 in AOP and an impressive 44.90/49 in COP, proving its sturdy design and comprehensive occupant protection. The Altroz comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, and 3-point seatbelts for all seats. It’s ideal for families seeking both affordability and uncompromised safety.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, starting at ₹7.28 lakh, blends SUV styling with cutting-edge safety. It received an AOP of 29.36/32 and a COP of 43.00/49, earning its 5-star badge under Bharat NCAP. Features like six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, and a 360-degree camera (in higher variants) enhance its protection and driver confidence. For those seeking rugged looks and dependable safety, the XUV 3XO offers exceptional value.

4. Skoda Kyalq

The Skoda Kyalq, a compact SUV priced around ₹7.55 lakh, combines European build quality with impressive crash performance. It scored a class-leading AOP of 30.88/32 and COP of 45/49 under Bharat NCAP testing. Equipped with six airbags, traction control, hill-hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring, the Kyalq proves that premium safety can exist in an affordable price bracket.

5. Tata Nexon

One of India’s most popular compact SUVs, the Tata Nexon, starts at around ₹7.32 lakh. It has consistently been a leader in crash safety, reaffirmed by its AOP score of 29.41/32 and COP of 43.83/49. The Nexon’s standard kit includes six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX mounts, and traction control, making it a well-rounded, safe family car that remains within reach of budget-conscious buyers.