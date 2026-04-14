5 SUVs I would buy if I wanted the easiest ownership experience

SUVs have become the new driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Over the last few years, SUVs and crossovers have witnessed a rapid surge in demand and sales numbers, shrinking the market share of hatchbacks that used to be the major driving force in the market. While buying the SUVs, the Indian consumers not only focus on the strong and bold road presence, modern features, powerful powertrain, but also on the ease of ownership experience.

Personalised Offers on Mahindra Bolero Neo Check Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza is widely considered the king of hassle-free ownership.

When it comes to the ease of ownership experience, the priority remains on some key factors, including the availability of wide service networks for after-sales servicing and maintenance, the availability of parts, high reliability of the vehicle, and low maintenance costs. Some major auto OEMs like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, etc., have traditionally dominated this space owing to their widespread availability of spare parts, workshops and low-cost maintenance.

If you are looking for an SUV that would offer you peace of mind by ensuring a smooth ownership experience, here are your five best options.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is widely considered the king of hassle-free ownership. It's a practical sub-compact SUV that can be easily used as a regular commuter or on highways for long trips as well. The reliable and proven engine, upmarket features, low cost of ownership, high resale value, along with the unmatched Maruti Suzuki service network, make it a highly desired SUV in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time.

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the bestselling SUVs in India for a long time. The stylish design blended with a premium vibe inside the cabin, a powerful engine lineup, and the widespread and extensive Hyundai service network, enhances its value. The country-wide Hyundai service network and availability of parts ensure peace of mind for the Hyundai Creta owners. Adding more zing to the SUV is the low cost of maintenance.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the more premium avatar of the Bolero SUV.

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are two no-nonsense workhorses, powered by a powerful engine. The Bolero nomenclature has become quite synonymous with the trust for a wide number of Indian car buyers, especially people who seek a no-nonsense SUV for family that can be taken on a wide range of diverse terrains without much hassle. Its capability to perform easily on smooth roads as well as rural or rough road conditions equally has ramped up its appeal to many. The extensive Mahindra service network, easily available genuine parts, have further increased the easy ownership score and trustworthiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo are two no-nonsense workhorses, powered by a powerful engine. The Bolero nomenclature has become quite synonymous with the trust for a wide number of Indian car buyers, especially people who seek a no-nonsense SUV for family that can be taken on a wide range of diverse terrains without much hassle. Its capability to perform easily on smooth roads as well as rural or rough road conditions equally has ramped up its appeal to many. The extensive Mahindra service network, easily available genuine parts, have further increased the easy ownership score and trustworthiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Within a short span, the Kia Sonet has earned quite extensive popularity in India.

Kia Sonet is neither as low on complex electronics, nor comes with the history of legendary reliability as the Mahindra Bolero. But, within a short span, the sub-compact SUV has earned quite extensive popularity owing to its upmarket vibe, punchy powertrain, etc. The SUV has often ranked as a top value-for-money SUV. Studies have suggested that the Kia Sonet comes with the lowest maintenance cost in its segment, which certainly puts it in this list.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tata Punch is known for its unchy powertrain and top-notch safety rating.

Tata Punch is another bestselling model in the country's extensive SUV market. The affordable sub-compact SUV has made a mark with its practical and compact design, upmarket features, punchy powertrain, and top-notch safety rating. Besides that, the widespread Tata Motors' service network, easy availabilty of genuine parts, low cost of ownership have further fuelled its appeal as an easy to maintain SUV.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! See Less Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON