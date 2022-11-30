'A more than an interesting factoid...': Anand Mahindra on Battista hypercar's new record

Reacting to Automobili Pininfarina's all-electric Battista hypercar setting a new record, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared a ‘more than an interesting’ factoid: that the project was conceived by Mahindra Group which is the parent company of Pininfarina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Pininfarina's All-Electric Battista Hypercar Just Became the World's Fastest Street-Legal Vehicle. Which is more than an ‘interesting’ factoid for Indians. Because the entire project was conceived by @MahindraRise of which @AutomobiliPinin is a part!” tweeted Mahindra.

According to HT Auto, the Battista, during a recent acceleration test, went from 0 to 200 kmph in just 4.75 seconds, and 0 to 100 seconds in just 1.86 seconds. This, it said, made the electric car ‘the fastest-accelerating road-legal vehicle in the world’ right now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The EV set a deceleration record as well, going from 100 kmph to 0 in just 31 metres.

Automobil Pininfarina and Battista

In December 2015, Mahindra Group announced its acquisition of Pininfarina SpA, an Italian car design firm. In April 2018, Automobili Pininfarina was unveiled as a luxury EV manufacturer, and is headquartered in the German city of Munich, with a design facility and office in Turin (Italy).

Meanwhile, the EV is named after Battista Farina, the original company's founder, and is the maiden project of Automobili Pininfarina. It is said to have a top speed of 350 kmph, and made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motorshow. The electric hypercar entered production in 2022, with 150 units planned for the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail