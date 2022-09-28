Ahead of launch, photo of LML Star leaked. Check likely features, specifications of the e-scooter

LML, which closed its operations in 2018, will make its return by launching three electric vehicles (EVs) on September 29, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The report states that the manufacturer's first three electric products in India will be a scooter, a motorcycle and a 'hyper bike,' which is essentially a crossover between the first two.

Before launch, a photo of LML Star – the upcoming e-scooter – has been leaked and is going viral on social media. Here's what can be seen in the photo:

(1.) The 2-wheeler sports a black apron on front; a 7-inch digital instrument console can be seen as well. The console may have features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, among others.

(2.) The design shows that for lighting, the model has an LED headlamp, Led taillamp, LED DRLs and LED turn indicators.

(3.) Both front and rear wheels of Star have disc breaks connected to alloy wheel and tubeless tyres.

(4.) The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension system at the rear.

Additional information

In India, Star will compete with TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV and Hero Electric in the e-scooter segment, reported Live Hindustan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON