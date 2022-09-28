Home / Car Bike / Ahead of launch, photo of LML Star leaked. Check likely features, specifications of the e-scooter

Ahead of launch, photo of LML Star leaked. Check likely features, specifications of the e-scooter

car bike
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:54 PM IST

Star is among three EVs with which LML, which closed its operations in 2018, is making its comeback.

LML logo
LML logo
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

LML, which closed its operations in 2018, will make its return by launching three electric vehicles (EVs) on September 29, as per a report in Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan. The report states that the manufacturer's first three electric products in India will be a scooter, a motorcycle and a 'hyper bike,' which is essentially a crossover between the first two.

Before launch, a photo of LML Star – the upcoming e-scooter – has been leaked and is going viral on social media. Here's what can be seen in the photo:

(1.) The 2-wheeler sports a black apron on front; a 7-inch digital instrument console can be seen as well. The console may have features such as Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, among others.

(2.) The design shows that for lighting, the model has an LED headlamp, Led taillamp, LED DRLs and LED turn indicators.

(3.) Both front and rear wheels of Star have disc breaks connected to alloy wheel and tubeless tyres.

(4.) The suspension system consists of telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock suspension system at the rear.

Additional information

In India, Star will compete with TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Okinawa, Pure EV and Hero Electric in the e-scooter segment, reported Live Hindustan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
electric vehicles
electric vehicles

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out