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Ather Rizta gets offers of up to 23,500

Ather Energy launches limited-period offers for its Rizta electric scooter, with savings up to ₹23,500. Offers vary regionally.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 09:28 am IST
By Paarth Khatri

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Ather Energy has introduced a new set of limited-period offers on its Rizta electric scooter, aimed at boosting demand for its family-oriented EV. The benefits vary by region but can go up to 23,500 at the top end.

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Ather Rizta is offered with multiple battery pack options. It shares its underpinnings with the 450X.

For most states across India, buyers can avail maximum savings of 23,500. This includes a cash discount of 10,000, an instant discount of up to 10,000 on credit card EMIs, and a free extended components warranty worth 3,500. However, this offer is not applicable in Maharashtra, West Bengal, South Indian states, and the North East.

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In select states, including Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and the North Eastern region, the total benefits are slightly lower at 17,000. Here, the cash discount drops to 3,500, while the 10,000 credit card EMI benefit and 3,500 extended warranty remain unchanged.

Maharashtra sees the lowest overall benefits, capped at 16,500. Customers in the state get a cash discount of 3,000, along with the same 10,000 instant discount on EMIs and 3,500 extended warranty package.

The offers are structured to combine upfront savings with financing benefits, making the Rizta more attractive to a wider set of buyers. The inclusion of an extended warranty also adds to the ownership value, particularly for customers new to electric scooters. If you are interested in any of these offers, we would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest authorized dealership, as they would have the detailed information.

The Ather Rizta is positioned as a practical, family-focused electric scooter, offered with multiple battery pack options and a strong emphasis on comfort, storage, and everyday usability. But the platform that the Rizta uses is still shared with the 450X. Ather has showcased the new EL platform, which will spawn new, more affordable electric scooters.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paarth Khatri

Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.

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