Audi to launch models of this electric SUV in India soon: Reports

Audi will soon launch models of its electric Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)- the Q8 e-tron in India. Audi India announced on Twitter on Monday. “Discover the possibilities with the new, fully electric Audi Q8 e-tron models. Coming Soon,” the German automaker tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by HT Auto on Tuesday, the new electric SUV will replace the current e-tron being sold by Audi.

Once launched, the Q8 e-tron will compete with electric cars such as the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQB.

Recently, the Q8 e-tron family was unveiled by Audi for global markets, the report said, adding the German automaker took the wraps off the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 e-tron Sportback.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The newly revamped models come with several design changes compared to the previous line-up, and have new battery packs, a report by Livemint said last week.

There are design tweaks on the new e-tron with a redesigned grille. At the rear, the lights and the LED bar that runs across the entire length of the tailgate have been redesigned as well, the Livemint report said.

While the Q8 e-tron remains essentially an SUV, the e-tron Sportback is more of a coupe version of it with a swooping roofline.

The biggest change in the electric SUV is in its performance. The Q8 e-tron will now offer a range of 582 kilometres, compared to the previous model, the above report added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail