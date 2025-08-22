Search
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
Bajaj Chetak deliveries resume ahead of festive season

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 02:03 pm IST

Production and deliveries of Bajaj Chetak recommence ahead of schedule, ensuring availability for the festive season.

Bajaj Auto has announced the resumption of supplies for its popular electric scooter, the Chetak, across all dealerships in India. Deliveries had been temporarily impacted due to global shortages of rare earth magnets, a critical component in EV manufacturing.

The Chetak is the only electric two-wheeler that the brand sells. It is offered in multiple variants.
The company confirmed that production and shipments recommenced on August 20, ahead of initial timelines, marking a swift return to full-scale operations. Bajaj has also secured adequate supplies of rare earth magnets and other key materials to ensure smooth availability during the upcoming festive season.

Speaking on the development, Eric Vas, President of Bajaj Auto’s Urbanite Business Unit, expressed gratitude to customers for their patience and reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to quality and reliability. “Demand for Chetak remains robust, supplies have normalised and deliveries against bookings have commenced. We are scaling up production to meet rising demand while staying true to our standards of quality and customer delight,” he said.

The Chetak has been witnessing strong market momentum, with Bajaj Auto reporting that the scooter has doubled its market share since April last year. The brand closed FY25 as the No.1 electric scooter in India, underscoring customer trust in Bajaj’s electric mobility solutions.

With supplies now restored and festive demand around the corner, Bajaj Auto is aiming to further strengthen Chetak’s leadership in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler segment.

Follow Us On