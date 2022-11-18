Bengaluru startup's upcoming EV has a range of 504 kms on single charge: Report

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer Pravaig Dynamics is set to enter the EV passenger vehicle segment with its premium model Defy later this month. The much-awaited EV, which has been labelled as ‘flagship killer’ by the company, will be unveiled on November 25 with features that are expected to give a tough competition to the premium electric vehicles, Auto HT reported.However, Defy EV is not the first product from the company. Earlier, Pravaig had showcased its premium electric sedan Extinction MK1 which had claimed to offer a range of over 500 kilometres with a single charge and a top speed of about 200 kilometres per hour. But the sedan did not make it commercially two years after its debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Pravaig, the Defy EV will offer a range of 504 kilometres on a single charge, and will be able to charge 80 per cent in just 30 minutes, the Auto HT report stated. The company says Defy EV will generate 402 HP of power and 620 Nm of peak torque. It will be able to hit the top speed of 210 kilometres per hour. The company claims that Defy EV will be able to attain the speed of 100 kilometres per hour in just 4.9 seconds, which is considered to be almost as quick as some of the premium electric vehicles on Indian roads at present.Talking about features, Pravaig's Defy EV will be equipped with an on-board Wifi, limousine partition, 15-inch desk for laptops, 220V charging sockets and more. It will also have vanity mirrors, premium sound system, USB socket, air quality index with PM 2.5 air filter etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail