BMW cars in India to be costlier from this date. Here's how much

BMW India has announced a price hike for its cars in the country. The German luxury car manufacturer has stated that the BMW cars in India will see a price hike ranging up to three per cent. The price hike will be effective from 1st January 2025. However, the car manufacturer has not revealed the reason behind the price hike. Following Mercedes-Benz, German luxury automaker BMW too has announced a price hike for its cars in India, effective from January 2025.

BMW's archrival and another German luxury carmaker in India, Mercedes-Benz, which holds the lion's share in the Indian luxury car market, also announced a price hike for its cars, ranging up to three per cent. BMW's price hike move comes as a similar step to Mercedes-Benz. The latter said that the price hike move was announced owing to increased material costs, inflationary pressure and logistics expenses leading to higher operational costs. BMW may not have announced the reason behind its decision to increase the pricing of the cars in India, but the automaker is likely to attribute the move to similar reasons.

BMW currently sells a wide range of luxury cars in India. The BMW cars in India include the models like 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, and the M340i. All of these BMW cars are locally manufactured in India to keep their pricing competitive by achieving tax benefits. On the other hand, BMW also sells models such as the i4, i5, i7, iX1, Z4, and the entire M performance badged cars in India, which are imported to the Indian market as completely built units (CBU). With the price hike move, all these cars, the CBU models and locally built ones will be costlier from the first day of next year.

BMW India introduced the all-new M5 in the country earlier this week. It is not clear if the M5 too will see a price hike or not, which will be effective from January 2025.