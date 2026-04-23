BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, range, and features

Apr 23, 2026 9:07:14 AM IST

The BMW F 450 GS is effectively replacing the G 310 GS, which BMW Motorrad India has discontinued. The G 310 GS had its fans, but its critics made their presence known as well. The pricing was seen as ambitious for a 310cc single, and the competition from KTM and others made its value case a tough sell. BMW appears to have taken those lessons to heart with the 450, building something with more displacement, more hardware, and a stronger feature set to justify its position.