BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, range, and features
BMW’s smallest twin-cylinder, the F 450 GS, debuts in India today, bringing 48 bhp performance, lighter weight, and premium positioning in the adventure segment.
The F 450 GS is positioned as BMW Motorrad’s new accessible adventure bike, replacing the outgoing G 310 GS in India. It brings a 420 cc parallel-twin motor, 48 hp, 43 Nm, a claimed road-ready weight of 178 kg and a long list of riding tech. It is locally manufactured through the BMW-TVS partnership, bookings are open, and pricing is expected to sit above mass-market rivals like the KTM 390 Adventure.
BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: BMW Motorrad is set to announce the pricing of the F 450 GS today, bringing its newest entry-level adventure motorcycle to India. Positioned as a more premium alternative in the segment, this twin-cylinder GS is expected to combine everyday usability with genuine off-road capability, while introducing a more refined and feature-rich package than its predecessor....Read More
Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:
BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: Replacing the G 310 GS
The BMW F 450 GS is effectively replacing the G 310 GS, which BMW Motorrad India has discontinued. The G 310 GS had its fans, but its critics made their presence known as well. The pricing was seen as ambitious for a 310cc single, and the competition from KTM and others made its value case a tough sell. BMW appears to have taken those lessons to heart with the 450, building something with more displacement, more hardware, and a stronger feature set to justify its position.
BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: Built in india
Before we get into the motorcycle itself, it's worth noting that the F 450 GS is going to be manufactured in India under BMW Motorrad's partnership with TVS Motor Company. The collaboration has been running for years and has previously given the G 310 R and G 310 RR to Indian riders. The difference this time? The F 450 GS is a more ambitious machine, stepping into mid-displacement territory rather than the 310cc space that the earlier models occupied.
BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: Bookings opened earlier
Bookings for the bike opened a few days ago, so many people anticipating the purchase have had some time to think this one through. The wait for its pricing, ends today. BMW is all set to introduce the product today, and we'll be reporting live directly from ground zero. Stay tuned!
BMW F 450 GS launch LIVE updates: BMW F 450 GS pricing to be announced today
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the BMW F 450 GS launch in India. This is BMW Motorrad’s newest entry-level adventure motorcycle for the market, and it arrives with a fresh twin-cylinder engine, a lighter stance and a clear focus on everyday usability mixed with off-road ability.