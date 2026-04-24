BMW F 450 GS official accessories: Everything you need to customise this ADV

BMW has detailed a comprehensive accessories catalogue for the recently introduced F 450 GS, giving buyers the option to tailor the motorcycle for touring, off-road use or daily riding. The list includes multiple new components focused on protection, luggage, ergonomics and visual upgrades, allowing riders to configure the bike to their specific needs from the outset. Here are the accessories being offered for the BMW F 450 GS in detail: The BMW F 450 GS can be customised with multiple official accessories covering protection, touring and rider comfort.

For protection and durability A strong focus has been placed on safeguarding critical components. The F 450 GS can be equipped with new axle protectors at the front, along with dedicated engine protectors for both sides. The bar-style engine protection is also available, aimed at reducing damage during falls or trail riding. Additional protection comes in the form of a radiator guard, designed to shield the cooling system from debris.

(Also read: BMW F 450 GS vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Specification Comparison)