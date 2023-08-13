BMW i7 Protection: All-electric fortified sedan can withstand bullets, explosives

BMW introduces a new generation of protection vehicles in the luxury sedan segment, unveiling two models based on the new BMW 7 Series. The BMW i7 Protection is the world's first all-electric protection sedan, while the combustion-engine BMW 7 Series Protection also offers top-notch security, automaker BMW claimed.

The first-ever BMW i7 Protection, the new BMW 7 Series Protection.(BMW)

The structure of these vehicles is reinforced with additional armour for the underbody, roof, and armoured glass. They will debut at the IAA Mobility, an international motor show in Germany, and be delivered to customers requiring special protection from December 2023.

The BMW i7 Protection and BMW 7 Series Protection are classified as offering class VR9 protection based on official test criteria. These vehicles provide custom protection against firearms or explosives for at-risk individuals. The carmaker says special armouring designed to offer maximum protection against explosives in particular has been used for both the roof and underbody of the two protection sedans. This means the occupants are also protected from drone attacks with explosive charges, for example, and from fragments dispersed by hand grenades on detonation.

Also, the BMW 7 Series Protection is a self-sealing fuel tank, with a special casing that enables it to seal itself after being hit by a bullet to prevent any loss of fuel.

The BMW i7 Protection features an electric all-wheel-drive system with up to 400 kW/544 hp output. The BMW 7 Series Protection boasts a latest-generation V8 engine with 390 kW/530 hp output and 48V mild hybrid technology.

Both models come with model-specific chassis technology, including Integral Active Steering, and 20-inch light-alloy wheels with exclusive PAX tires. They offer driver assistance systems, comfort-enhancing features, and individual customisation options for both interior and exterior.

BMW iDrive based on BMW Operating System 8.5 is featured, providing intuitive operation and control for occupant protection functions. The vehicles also come with an intercom system, additional interior mirror, and various security and convenience features, the automobile company said.

The new BMW i7 Protection and new BMW 7 Series Protection can be tailored precisely to any purpose, the company says, with items including a fresh-air supply system, a fire extinguisher with automatic and manual discharge, flashing lights, radio transceivers and flag poles for when the car is on official duty, plus other special customer-specific options.